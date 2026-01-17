Despite 11-point halftime lead, Sooners fall to No. 18 Alabama

NORMAN — After a back and forth game, Oklahoma had one final chance on Saturday.

After Alabama split a pair of free throws, the Sooners trailed by two points with 4.1 seconds remaining. Nijel Pack inbounded the ball to Mohamed Wague, who pitched it back to Pack.

Pack attempted a 3-pointer for the win, but the shot missed long as time expired. The Sooners fell to the No. 18-ranked Crimson Tide, 83-81, at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The loss drops the Sooners to 11-7 on the season and 1-4 in SEC play. They’ve lost four consecutive games.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Sooners in a must-win game, particularly with how they played in the first half. The Sooners led Alabama by 11 points going into halftime and had all the momentum, showing a lot more fight compared to Tuesday’s 17-point loss to Florida.

However, it felt almost inevitable that the Crimson Tide would rally. In less than three minutes, the Crimson Tide opened the second half on a 12-0 run that turned the Sooners’ 11-point halftime lead into a one-point deficit.

It was a back-and-forth game the rest of the way, with the Sooners leading by six points with four minutes to go. But the Crimson Tide hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 73-73.

Before Pack missed his go-ahead jumper, Xzayvier Brown was fouled on a 3-pointer with the Sooners trailing by three with seven seconds remaining. Brown made the first two attempts but missed the third, keeping Alabama in the lead.

Notes

— It was a rough night offensively for Pack, who scored 12 points on 5/18 shooting from the floor. Pack missed several good looks from 3 (2/10) but just couldn’t find his rhythm.

Pack was the only one who struggled. Brown scored 21 points but shot just 6/17.

— Kirill Elatontsev proved his four 3-pointer performance against Florida wasn’t a fluke. On back-to-back possessions in the second half, Elatontsev nailed a baseline jumper then made a 3-pointer that gave the Sooners a one-point lead.

Elatontsev finished with five points and four rebounds in 20 minutes, finishing with a plus-minus of 1.

— The Sooners won the battle in two key areas: Turnovers (11-9) and offensive rebounds (17-14). They also shot 19/22 from the free throw line compared to 15/26 for Alabama.

However, the Sooners shot just 39% from the floor and 25% from 3.

— Dayton Forsythe was available but did not play as he continues to deal with injuries to both ankles.

Moser elected to play a seven-man rotation the entire game. Kuol Atak did not see the floor.

— Derrion Reid (16 points, nine rebounds) was having an excellent game but exited with injury late in the second half. He finished an alley oop from Xzayvier Brown but appeared to suffer a knee injury when he landed. However, he checked back into the game with under 20 seconds remaining.

— Up next: The Sooners head to South Carolina for a 6 p.m. tip on Tuesday (SECN).

