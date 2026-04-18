Despite key injuries, OU's running back room shines at Spring Game

NORMAN — Running the ball more efficiently and more explosively is arguably Oklahoma’s biggest goal heading into the fall.

So the performance of the running backs at Saturday’s Spring Game should be particularly encouraging.

Despite Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock missing the game with injuries, the trio of Lloyd Avant, Jonathan Hatton and DeZephen Walker showed out in a big way. They combined for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, averaging over 5.6 yards per rush.

It was the kind of performance the Sooners needed to see out of that group.

“Really proud of that group,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “They worked incredibly hard. (OU running backs coach Deland McCullough) did a fantastic job of giving them the tools to be able to go and execute at a high level.”

Avant got the start, turning 14 carries into 69 yards. He capped off the game’s opening drive with a goal line score.

The freshman duo of Walker and Hatton showed real potential. Hatton (7 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD) made his first appearance during his second drive of the game and scored a 12-yard touchdown. Walker (8 carries, 81 yards, 1 TD) took his first touch for a 47-yard gain.

The freshman duo combined for 113 yards, and made a real case they can play as early as next season.

“They’ve been learning and playing faster and faster, you can see it,” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “As a freshman, and I was the same way, your eyes are big and you’re hesitating. But 13 practices in, they’re getting a lot better. I’m really proud of them, both of them, putting on, showing everybody what they got. It’s been fun to watch.”

Robinson and Blaylock, who have missed most of spring practices with injuries, are still the presumed leaders in the running back heading into the fall. But the development of Walker and Hatton has showed their real depth in that room.

“We’re just leaning on each other, helping each other get better,” Walker said about his relationship with Hatton. “It’s just steady improvement every day, getting one percent better every single day.”

The Sooners need that depth if they hope to turn a corner in the running game. That focus led the Sooners to add threw new tight ends and prioritize retaining key pieces on the offensive line. The running game held the offense back for much of last season.

It’s just one exhibition, but the spring game showed their commitment to turning things around.

“I think the running backs, they ran violent,” OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “They ran hard downhill. They were able to break some trash arm tackles. And there was a couple times in there whenever it kind of got clogged up, that they pushed the pile and fought for extra yardage. I think that’s huge. So proud of those running backs. It’s just been awesome with the O-line and the tight ends, just the mindset that kind of goes into it.

“They’ve been attacking it. They’ve kind of taken it personal. And not just in the spring game, but a lot in spring practices. I’ve just been proud of how they’ve accepted the challenge and ran towards the challenge. And there was some good stuff today, but we can always get better. It ain’t good enough. It ain’t, and we gotta keep on getting better, man. And so those kids understand that, and they’re ready to keep on rolling.”