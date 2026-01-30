Elite ATH Bode Sparrow eyeing several visits after trimming his list

Bode Sparrow is one of the best pure football players in the entire 2027 cycle. It's not hard to make that judgment when his tape starts rolling. And Sparrow has the offer sheet to back it up. The Kaysville (Utah) Davis product is currently regarded as the nation's No. 53 overall player, according to Rivals. He's garnered scholarships from virtually every high-level P4 program in the country. But as he works toward a decision, Sparrow is focusing on a shortlist of ten schools.