Ella Parker blasts three home runs as Sooners run rule No. 23 Washington

It had been a slow few weeks for Ella Parker, at least by her standards.

But on Sunday, she completely flipped the script.

The junior hit not one, not two, but three home runs against No. 23-ranked Washington. Her third one put the finishing touches on the win, as Parker blasted a two-run home run to end the top of the fifth inning.

The result? The Sooners beat the Huskies 15-2 on the final day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Parker was the headline, but it was a standout performance from top to bottom for the Sooners.

The Sooners opened with six runs in the top of the first, featuring a three-run home run from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and RBIs from Abby Dayton and Kendall Wells. Parker blasted her first home run in the second, and Kasidi Pickering, Wells and Parker each hit home runs to cap off the third inning.

Ailana Agabayani hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. The Sooners finished the day with seven home runs.

Miali Guachino got the start in the circle and it was shaky early, as she surrendered back-to-back home runs in the first inning. But the Ole Miss transfer buckled down after that — she allowed just one hit the rest of the way, finishing with four hits and two walks allowed while striking out seven batters.

The Sooners finished the weekend with a 5-1 record against the Mary Nutter Slate, improving to 13-2 overall. They return to action in their home opener against Alabama State at 6 p.m. Thursday (SECN+).