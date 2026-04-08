E'Marion Harris loving competition among OU's offensive line: 'It's strictly ball'

NORMAN — E’Marion Harris has had an attack mentality since arriving at Oklahoma.

And he’s excited to see the same thing from his teammates.

The former Arkansas transfer has loved the competition among the offensive line during spring practices. With a core returning group of Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta, Harris has been challenged quite a bit during his first practices in Norman.

That’s what he was hoping for when he came from Fayetteville.

“They all like to compete,” Harris said. “That’s what I love. That’s the room I want to play for. I want to play in a room that loves to compete. Go out there and cross the white lines, throw everything out the window. It’s strictly ball.”

Harris has responded to that competition and made an early name for himself.

He arrived in Norman as one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He was a starter the last two seasons at Fayetteville, logging nearly 1,600 snaps. He’s emerged as a leading candidate for the starting spot at right tackle.

But he’s been less worried about that, and more worried about developing under Bill Bedenbaugh.

“It’s been amazing,” Harris said of the spring. “Coming here and being coached by Coach B is just amazing because of all the guys he has put in the league. All the techniques he knows and what I know. And just playing with the guys, love playing with them. They bring a lot of great energy. We compete every day to make each other better. Just like an o-line that I want to play for.”

Harris has developed an early relationship with Fasusi, and the two tackles push each other each day in practice.

“Amazing athlete,” Harris said of Fasusi. “Me and him, we tell each other every day today, don’t get beat on the pass rush. Try to keep competitive between each other. That is how you are gonna get better. Being competitive with your brothers, they don’t want to see you win. They do, but at the same time, your brother wants to beat you at the end of the day.”

Fasusi has loved what he’s seen from Harris, too.

“I’d say just his knowledge of what he has about every single scheme,” Fasusi said. “He’s been there, done that. And he comes in here, he’s leading us for sure, too. He definitely knows what to do, and he’s really doing a good job of bringing our support, doing a great job of listening to Coach B, incorporating with the system, doing what we need him to do, and at the same time helping everybody else with that.

“So he’s doing a good job of, yes, it’s a new place, but he’s adapting really, really good. At the same time, he’s really doing a great job of bringing the other guys along with him, because I know it feels like I’m getting better with that and it feels like everybody else is getting better with that too. So yeah, he’s been doing an amazing job.”

There’s still a long way to go before the season rolls around in Norman, but the early reviews for Harris have been position. And his mindset and experience have him in good position to make a huge impact.

“I’m just coming in to work hard every day,” Harris said. “Show the boys that I am here to compete and lay it all on the line for them.

“My message has been what you are going to get out of me is a player that is going to give it his all.”