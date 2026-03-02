Explosive offense, Audrey Lowry's pitching guides Sooners through easy weekend

It was another dominant weekend for Oklahoma.

The Sooners went a perfect 6-0 in their first home weekend, winning every game in run rule fashion. With the wins, the Sooners improved to 19-2 on the season.

They rose to No. 6 in the latest Softball America rankings on Monday. The Sooners have one more weekend slate before they begin conference play against Auburn.

Here’s a look at some notes from the weekend:

Weekend results

32-0 W, vs. Alabama State

13-3 W, vs. Sam Houston State

23-3 W, vs. Alabama State

10-2 W, vs. Sam Houston State

29-6 W, vs. Alabama State

9-1 W, vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Audrey Lowry continues to establish role as team ace

The Sooners are still a few games away from conference play, but the results continue to point towards Audrey Lowry as the team’s ace.

The true sophomore was again lights out in the circle over the weekend. In 9.1 innings, Lowry allowed five hits, three earned runs and one walk while striking out seven batters.

On the season, Lowry has a 1.83 ERA, allowing just 14 runs and five walks with 31 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched.

Lowry hasn’t been the only standout. Miali Guachino has emerged as a strikeout machine with a team-high 36 strikeouts in 26 innings. But Lowry has been the most consistent pitcher, by far.

“She’s a really hard worker,” Gasso said. “She’ll pitch as many pitches as she wants to in the bullpen just to get it right. But she’s also very calculated. She has a good plan for herself. She has a notebook that has a lot of information in it.

“But I think confidence is just completely — you can see some of our sophomores look different. Although these freshmen look like they’ve been playing for awhile, sometimes it takes freshmen a year to really get grounded. Sometimes, specifically, with pitchers. She is very confident with what she’s doing right now and you can see it.”

Another powerful weekend for the offense

The offensive stats were staggering across the six games.

116 runs. 92 hits. 30 home runs. They also scored 23 runs in the third inning against Alabama State on Saturday, setting a new program record.

Obviously, the Sooners are going to face tougher competition in the coming weeks. But it’s impossible to ignore the explosiveness of this offense. They lead the country in runs (294), hits (282), batting average (.465) and home runs (86).

The other encouraging part? The true freshmen are showing out. Lexi McDaniel leads the team in batting average (.556). Kai Minor is tied with Abby Dayton for the second-best batting average (.545). Kendall Wells leads the team in home runs (15). 13 different Sooners have a .403 batting average or better.

“Well, you look through our lineup — (OU hitting coach JT Gasso) will hand me a lineup and I’m like, ‘woah,'” Gasso said. “And then he gives you another one, like, ‘Oh.’ Which one do you choose? They’re all good. They all have something. Abby Dayton who is a rally starter and infectious to Kendall Wells. You’ve got it throughout the lineup. You can play small ball, you can play long ball, you can hit and run, you can do a lot of things. These guys can steal bases.

“But it’s a very dynamic offense right now.”

Sooners awaiting on x-ray results for Nelly McEnroe-Marinas

The third baseman collided with Wells on Sunday as both players attempted to catch a pop up in the infield. McEnroe-Marinas stayed down for several moments with an apparent knee injury.

McEnroe-Marinas was eventually able to walk off under her own power but was clearly still in pain. She did not return to the game.

“We’re just kind of waiting on Nelly,” Gasso said. “We’re not quite sure what it is. Something happened with that knee. I think people could see that with what happened. We’re having to wait to get some x-rays and go from there. So obviously Nelly is anxious and emotional over it.”

It was a tough moment for McEnroe-Marinas and the Sooners, who are obviously hoping for the best.

However, the Sooners did show their depth in her absence. Sydney Barker stepped into her spot at third base and hit a home run in her first plate appearance. Barker has appeared in 20 games this season and started 10 games, and she’s played in several spots defensively.

Depending on McEnroe-Marinas’ status, Barker could be asked to step up.

“If you’re paying attention to what happened to Nelly, Sydney Barker’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here. Let me in. I got you. I got you Nelly,'” Gasso said. “Like I think she came in and hit a bomb, like those kinds of things is what I’m looking for from our team, is that we’re recognizing how to represent a teammate, how to represent our team, our program, our fans, whatever it is. And it’s cool to see Barker do that.”

The Sooners travel to North Texas on Tuesday for a midweek matchup (6 p.m. ESPN+).