Sooners get dominated at home by No. 19 Florida

Last week was a rough one for Oklahoma basketball, losing two road games to Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Sooners returned home Tuesday night to take on No. 19 Florida, but the poor play continued as the Gators walked into Norman and controlled the game from start to finish in a 96-79 win.

This game was not particularly close from the opening tip. In fact, the final score makes it look far more competitive than it ever felt, as Florida built a lead that stretched to 29 points in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, the Gators did most of their damage inside. Thomas Haugh finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Rueben Chinyelu added 19 points and 12 rebounds to anchor Florida’s dominant frontcourt performance.

For Oklahoma, even if it did not ultimately matter, Xzayvier Brown scored 24 points, Tae Davis added 17, and Kirill Elatontsev recorded a career-high 17 points off the bench.

The loss drops Oklahoma to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.

Here are a few quick takeaways.

Lack of three point shooting put Oklahoma behind early

Heading into the game, Oklahoma’s clear advantage was supposed to be its perimeter shooting. The Sooners have been one of the better three point shooting teams in the country, while Florida entered the night among the worst from deep.

That was the path to winning.

Instead, Oklahoma attempted just four three pointers in the first half, making two of them. Rather than lean into its strength, the Sooners repeatedly attacked Florida’s elite frontcourt, which quickly proved to be a losing formula.

The result was a brutal first half offensive showing. Oklahoma shot just 9-of-31 from the field, scored only 24 points, and found itself in a massive hole at the break.

In the second half, the approach finally shifted. Oklahoma attempted more threes and knocked down 8-of-12 from deep. The Sooners scored 55 points after halftime, but by then the damage was already done.

The first-half offensive plan put Oklahoma behind immediately and left little margin for error.

Kirill Elatontsev provides a spark off the bench

One of the few positives to take away was the performance of Kirill Elatontsev, even if it came with the game already out of reach.

All 17 of Elatontsev’s points came in the second half, providing much-needed bench scoring for a team that has struggled to find consistent production outside of its starters.

He finished a perfect 4-of-4 from three point range and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line, playing 17 minutes after halftime.

Oklahoma gets dominated in the paint

Florida’s frontcourt advantage was obvious entering the game, and it played out exactly as expected.

The Gators scored 60 points in the paint compared to Oklahoma’s 22. Florida also finished with 22 second-chance points, while Oklahoma managed just 12. On the glass, Florida out-rebounded the Sooners 43-31.

Oklahoma simply had no answer inside. When paired with a first half that produced only 24 points, the result was inevitable.

Next up



The Sooners will host No. 18 Alabama on Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

