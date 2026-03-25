Four big questions for OU heading into spring practices

Oklahoma can officially take the field for spring practices.

Today marks the first of 15 spring practices for the Sooners, and there’s plenty to watch. From new transfer portal and freshmen players, to three new position coaches, to huge questions for several returning players, this has the potential to be one of the most interesting springs in quite some time. The Sooners are also coming off a College Football Playoff berth and have real momentum to build on.

But there’s plenty of questions, too. Here’s four big questions ahead of spring practices:

How do things shake out at tight end?

It’s the position group that underwent the biggest changes in the offseason.

Out with Joe Jon Finley, in with Jason Witten. Jaren Kanak, Carson Kent and Kaden Helms are gone. Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers and Jack Van Dorselaer were added via the transfer portal.

The changes were much needed and long overdue. But now, there is significant pressure for things to turn around right away. How does it come together?

Hansen is likely the leader in the clubhouse, given his proven production and SEC experience. But the Sooners have plenty of bodies behind him. Could Trynae Washington or one of the freshmen fight their way into the mix? Also, does Ben Arbuckle build more 12 and 13-personnel sets into the offense?

It’ll be interesting to see how that position group develops over the next few weeks.

Can Deland McCullough help the running game?

The Sooners have to run the ball better in 2026. Brent Venables acknowledged it’s maybe the top priority over the next few months.

There’s a new coach leading that room. McCullough replaces DeMarco Murray, who is off to the Kansas City Chiefs after six years in Norman. McCullough has a pretty good track record of success in both college football and the NFL.

He’s got a talented room to work with. Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are back after showing flashes last season. The Sooners also added a trio of running backs in Lloyd Avant, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker.

How McCullough handles that room is going to be crucial. That position group, while talented, has dealt with confusing rotations and uneven development over the last few years. For McCullough, it’s about using this spring to build a solid foundation heading into the fall.

Do the Sooners get things figured out at linebacker?

There’s a ton of questions facing the linebacker room.

The biggest question is the depth. Kip Lewis and Cole Sullivan will lead the linebacker corps, but the group behind them features mostly young players without much experience. The Sooners are going to need James Nesta and Taylor Heim to quickly prove they can play significant snaps next season.

Reggie Powers should see most of the reps at cheetah, but it’s unclear how it shakes out behind him. Can Jeremiah Newcombe develop into a reliable second option?

But the thing hanging around all of this is Owen Heinecke’s eligibility. The veteran linebacker has officially filed an injunction against the NCAA in pursuit of another year. There’s an emergency hearing scheduled for April 16 at the Cleveland County Courthouse.

If Heinecke wins, that’d be one of the most significant developments of the offseason and essentially solve all of OU’s depth concerns. But whether he wins — and how long the process takes — are things the Sooners hope are resolved by the time spring practices end.

Can John Mateer take a step forward?

We won’t know how much Mateer has truly improved until the fall, but this spring is absolutely pivotal for his development.

Last season was certainly an up-and-down year for the starting quarterback. Thumb surgery derailed his impressive start to the season, and he simply wasn’t the same guy for much of the season. Despite the inconsistency, the Sooners still made the College Football Playoff.

They have hopes for more in 2026 — and that all hinges on Mateer being a more consistent, explosive quarterback than he was last season. To help with that, the Sooners added several new weapons around him at tight end and wide receiver, and this spring will be his first opportunity on the field with them.

Venables said Mateer has taken responsibility and accountability for the shortcomings last season. Starting this spring, it’s about putting them in the rearview mirror.

“John was a great leader a year ago and he had great self-awareness a year ago,” Venables said earlier this month. “But I think now that he has a body of work in the SEC and at the University of Oklahoma, I think that that’s able to help him focus a little more, where maybe he had a different level of success at Washington State, (when he) was healthy. He did a lot of the same things here, and had, at times, his best football — his best football was as good as there is in college football.

“… But more than anything, I think he’s probably like, how do I manage this heavy weight? Although I try to carry it all by myself, I don’t necessarily need to. You have to carry some, and it’s a lot when you’re the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. He recognizes that but man, give yourself some grace. Attack the things, be honest with yourself too. Have the truthful conversations with yourself. He certainly has done that. Never been a problem for him. A lot of people don’t want to take that responsibility. They don’t want to take that accountability. They want to be an excuse maker or a finger pointer and things like that. That stunts your growth. John’s the opposite of that.”