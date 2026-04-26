Gabbie Garcia's late home run helps Sooners secure series sweep over Georgia

It had been a back-and-forth affair between Oklahoma and Georgia on Sunday.

The Sooners and the Bulldogs were locked at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Gabbie Garcia stepped to the plate facing two outs with zero runners on base.

The true sophomore delivered. Garcia sent a solo home run to right field, giving the Sooners a one-run lead.

Miali Guachino gave up a couple of singles in the top of the seventh, but forced a fielder’s choice to seal the Sooners’ 6-5 win over the Bulldogs.

The win secures the series sweep, with the Sooners winning 10-2 in Game 1 and 3-0 in Game 2.

It was a quick start for the Bulldogs, who scored three runs off of Sydney Berzon in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Ella Parker responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame that scored two runs.

Kai Minor hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Sooners the lead, and Garcia added to it with an RBI single to close out the frame. But the Bulldogs responded with a two-run home run off of Allyssa Parker in the fifth inning to tie that game.

But that set the stage for Garcia’s late heroics.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 46-6 and 18-3 in SEC play. They’ll close out the regular season with a three-game series at Texas A&M starting on Thursday.