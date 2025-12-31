Gentry Williams is Oklahoma's latest portal departure

With his promising Oklahoma career sideswiped by injury, Gentry Williams is seeking a fresh start.

The former four-star recruit, who appeared in 30 games over his four seasons in Norman, is portal-bound with one year of eligibility remaining. He missed the final six games of Oklahoma’s 2025 campaign with a shoulder injury, for which he eventually underwent surgery.

A tremendously athletic two-way star in high school, the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington product chose to stay in-state and signed with OU over USC and Florida. He was a consensus blue-chipper in the 2022 cycle, despite missing his entire junior season with an ACL tear.

Upon his arrival in Norman, Williams started hot, intercepting a pass in the very first game of his true freshman season. His breakout campaign came in 2023, when he made 10 starts and emerged as one of Oklahoma’s most reliable all-around defenders. He logged 30 tackles (4 for loss), a fumble recovery and three interceptions. However, a shoulder injury prematurely ended his junior season in 2024 after just two games. He took a medical redshirt and re-emerged in Oklahoma’s starting lineup come 2025, logging 10 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in six appearances before his second season-ending shoulder injury.

In his absence, true freshman Courtland Guillory played exceptional ball opposite standout sophomore Eli Bowen. With Guillory and Bowen set to anchor Oklahoma’s cornerback room in 2026 and beyond, Williams will look elsewhere for an opportunity to be a full-time starter in his final year of college eligibility.

