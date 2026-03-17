Hayden Hansen ready to lead OU's tight ends, elevate the running game

NORMAN — Hayden Hansen learned an important lesson early.

Trust Brent Venables.

The former Florida tight end met with Venables soon after entering the transfer portal, excited about the opportunity of playing at Oklahoma. But the Sooners had just fired Joe Jon Finley, leaving them without a tight ends coach when Hansen committed in early January.

But Venables told Hansen not to worry. He already had a shortlist of candidates, which included Jason Witten.

“From what I’ve learned from that guy, he’s a man of his word,” Hansen told OUInsider. “If he says something, he’s gonna follow through. He gave me a very short list of names and he said, ‘I promise you, one of these people are going to come here.’ I was like OK, worst-case scenario Witten doesn’t come, the other guys are solid, too. I was excited.

“I fully trusted him. Leaving that office, I had the biggest smile on my face, I went right to work on social media, texting other guys like Parker (Livingstone) trying to get them to come.”

The Sooners eventually hired Witten, which already had Hansen’s seal of approval. But that’s not why Hansen came to Oklahoma. He found a home in Norman, and he knows he can make an immediate impact.

Hansen established himself as a do-it-all tight end over his four seasons at Florida. He was instrumental to the offense, playing 1,827 snaps over the last three years. He had his best season as a pass catcher in 2025, totaling 30 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s confident he has a place in Ben Arbuckle’s offense.

“I sat down with Arbuckle and figured out why they wanted me here,” Hansen said. “Most of the time, in high school if you recruited me and you told me you ran an air-raid offense, I avoided you like the plague. I’d be like, ‘OK thanks for coming, I’m gonna go find a (pro-style offense).’” But you’ve gotta evolve in the SEC, and that’s the first thing Arbuckle told me.

“He was showing me film and showing me miscues in the tight end room that held them back from going to 12 (personnel). So the message was clear why they brought me here. I’m just ready to bring that physicality and I’m ready go to play.”

But the area where Hansen may have the biggest impact is the running game. The Sooners have struggled mightily over the last few seasons to run effectively — they ranked 113th in rushing offense last season — and the issues in the tight end room have played a role.

Hansen is confident he can help fix that.

“I feel like that’s where my best strong suit is, the run game,” Hansen said. “I love getting my hand down. I love mixing it up, getting dirty with the big fellas next to me. It’s fun. It’s clear to me that’s one of the big reason why they brought me here. It’s been lacking in the tight end room and I’m gonna make sure that gets fixed this year. If we can get to the point where we can go 12 personnel (with two tight ends) solid and run the ball, get the defense to suck up and just let (OU quarterback John Mateer) do his thing, it’s gonna be hard to stop the Oklahoma Sooners.”

Hansen was the first step in remaking the tight end room. In addition to Hansen, the Sooners landed Rocky Beers from Colorado State and Jack Van Dorselaer from Tennessee, giving them three portal tight ends with significant experience. The Sooners also added two freshmen from the 2026 class.

Given Hansen’s SEC experience, he’s expected to play a key leadership role in the tight end room. He’s ready for that challenge.

“I feel like this past year was probably my best year as a vocal leader,” Hansen said. “I’ve always had to work on being more vocal. I was always a lead by example guy. (Former Florida coach Billy Napier) always told me that was the bare minimum.

“Coming here, those guys in that room are all good guys. They make it easy. I’ve tried to take the younger ones under my wing like Tyler Ruxer. It’s a very well-knitted group and I think we’re all gonna work very well together.

“It’s cool because everybody is better at different things. It’s gonna be a mix and match, pick your poison.”