Hoops: Sooners fall to Texas as losing streak extends to 8

NORMAN — It feels like a reoccurring nightmare for Porter Moser and Oklahoma.

The Sooners once again held a double-digit first half lead on Saturday, opening up a 23-9 advantage over Texas. But the Longhorns cut into the deficit late in the half, as the Sooners went into halftime with a three-point lead.

Just like the Alabama and Arkansas games, the Sooners couldn’t hang on in the second half. The Sooners fell to the Longhorns, 79-69, at the Lloyd Noble Center to extend their losing streak to eight games. It ties the longest losing streak for the Sooners since 2011.

The biggest culprit in the loss? The defense.

The Longhorns made 17 of their first 22 shots of the second half, including 6/11 from the 3-point line. After starting 3/14 from the floor, the Longhorns made a blistering 77% of their shots the rest of the way.

The pace slowed to a crawl, particularly in the second half, and the Longhorns simply made more plays than the Sooners.

The Sooners received decent outings from Nijel Pack (23 points, 9/21 shooting), Xzayvier Brown (15 points, 6/13 shooting) and Derrion Reid (15 points, 5/8 shooting). But the Longhorns had five players finish in double digits, and the team shot better than 60% from the field.

With the loss, the Sooners fall to 11-11 on the season and 1-8 in SEC play.

Here’s a few notes from the loss:

Notes

— Mohamed Wague got the start, but it was again Kirill Elantontsev who saw the majority of minutes at center.

Wague played just seven minutes after picking up two quick fouls in the first half, finishing scoreless with two rebounds.

— This is a particularly frustrating loss for the Sooners considering they committed fewer turnovers (13-9), shot more free throws and outscored the Longhorns 16-6 in second-chance points.

But it’s about making shots, and the Sooners didn’t make enough.

— Jadon Jones played just two minutes and was essentially removed from the rotation. Dayton Forsythe saw an elevated role for the first time in weeks, scoring five points in 15 minutes. Jeff Nwankwo played 13 minutes and has emerged as a genuine reserve option in the rotation.

No minutes again for Kuol Atak.

— With the loss, the Sooners have yet to beat Texas at home in the Porter Moser era.

In the closing moments of the loss, there were fans chanting “Fire Moser.”

— Up next: The Sooners play at Kentucky on Tuesday (8 p.m. ESPN2).