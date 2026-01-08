Hoops: Sooners' offense goes ice cold in loss at Mississippi State

For much of the season, Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t been a problem. The defense has been the much-bigger question mark.

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday night in Starkville. The Sooners’ defense allowed them to hang around for much of the game against Mississippi State.

But the offense never came together. The Sooners fell to the Bulldogs, 72-53, to fall to 11-4 and 1-1 in SEC play.

It was a rough night for both offenses, as both teams went into halftime tied at 27-27. The teams combined to shoot 21/63 in the first half (33%).

However, the Bulldogs eventually found a rhythm late in the second half. Josh Hubbard — the SEC’s leading scorer — scored 16 of his game-high 30 points after halftime, as the Sooners couldn’t slow him down.

The Sooners’ offense continued to struggle after halftime, shooting 31% in the second half. This game marked season worsts for the Sooners in points, field-goal percentage (31%) and 3-point percentage (15%).

Xzayvier Brown, who had been on a hot streak coming into the game, scored just 13 points on 4/16 shooting. Tae Davis added 13 points on 5/13 shooting. It was another rough game for Nijel Pack, who scored 11 points on 5/12 shooting with four turnovers.

Here’s a few notes from the loss.

Notes

— In addition to the bad offense, the Sooners lost two key battles: Rebounding (46-35) and turnovers (13-9). The Bulldogs also held a 14-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

— The Sooners had four assists as a team compared to 13 turnovers. Brown was responsible for all four assists.

— Kuol Atak was a force off the bench in the SEC opener against Ole Miss, hitting four 3-pointers. But he barely saw the floor against the Bulldogs. He was scoreless in nine minutes and attempted just two shots.

— Porter Moser has been committed to giving Kirill Elatontsev an opportunity to earn rotation minutes. The Russian big man played 12 minutes compared to just six for Kai Rogers, going scoreless with one rebound and two blocks.

— The Sooners got a double-double from Mohamed Wague game against Ole Miss. They got the bad Wague against the Bulldogs. Wague finished with just two points and five rebounds, and fouled out in 17 minutes.

— Dayton Forsythe made his return from a three-game absence but played just six minutes, missing both of his shot attempts. Outside of Jadon Jones, no bench player saw more than nine minutes in the game.

— It’s not ideal to lose to a 10-5 Mississippi State team, but winning on the road in the SEC is difficult.

However, they have to find a way to win at Texas A&M on Saturday (2:30 p.m. SECN) to avoid falling behind in conference play.

