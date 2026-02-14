Hoops: Sooners rally after halftime, dominate Georgia behind hot shooting

NORMAN — Oklahoma appeared to be headed for another disastrous outing at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

The Sooners trailed Georgia, 43-41, going into halftime and had struggled mightily on defense. The Bulldogs made 15 of their first 17 shots and went into halftime shooting 70% from the field. That halftime deficit extended early in the second half, with the Sooners trailing by seven.

At that point, the Sooners tightened up and found the momentum they’ve lacked for much of the season.

The Sooners went on an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch, turning a seven-point deficit into an 11-point lead. The Sooners forced Georgia into tough, contested 3-pointers — the Bulldogs missed 14 of their first 20 shots to open the second half — and turned those misses into easy opportunities on the other end. The Bulldogs never cut the lead below nine points, and the Sooners had an answer for every rally attempt.

The result? The Sooners came away with a 94-78 win over the Bulldogs, improving to 13-12 and 3-9 in SEC play. It marks the first time the Sooners have won back-to-back games since December.

The difference in the two halves was significant. The Bulldogs shot under 40% in the second half, while the Sooners shot above 65%. The Sooners finished the game shooting 14/25 (56%) from the 3-point line.

Here’s a few quick notes from the win:

Notes

— With Jeff Nwanwko ruled out on Friday, Kuol Atak saw a substantial role off the bench.

Atak immediately made an impact. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points in just 16 minutes, hitting 6/7 from beyond the arc.

Atak definitely had his lapses defensively, but his shooting is immensely valuable on offense.

— Dayton Forsythe again had a nice game off the bench, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. He led the team with a +19 plus-minus.

Forsythe and Atak’s contributions were a big reason the Sooners had a 42-20 advantage in bench points.

— After a rough first half for Tae Davis (three points), he came alive in the second half. He scored 16 points after halftime on 5/6 shooting and routinely got to the rim at will. He finished with a team-high 19 points.

— Nijel Pack turned in a great outing with 16 points on 4/6 shooting from deep.

— Up next: The Sooners head to Tennessee for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday (ESPN2).

