Hoops: Things to watch as Sooners open SEC play

Oklahoma has made it through the non-conference slate. Now, it’s time for the SEC schedule to begin.

The Sooners (10-3) open SEC play on Saturday at home, hosting Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. (SECN). The Sooners had some ups and downs through the first few weeks of the season, often looking like a team that has plenty of talent but plenty of things to figure out, too.

Last season, conference play proved to be a true gauntlet. The SEC had 14 teams make the NCAA Tournament. Things are a little different this season, as the Sooners’ schedule looks a bit more palatable.

But it’s going to be key for the Sooners to win games like this one against Ole Miss. The Rebels (8-5) have lost all of their games against Power 4 teams, and these are the games the Sooners have to add to their resume.

Here’s a look at some things to watch as the Sooners enter SEC play:

The defense

If there’s been one inconsistency, it’s been the defense. The Sooners are tied for 163rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing 72.4 points per game, and tied for 107th in field goal defense (41.9%).

When the Sooners have been at their best, they’ve impacted games with their athleticism and their ability to switch on defense. They showed that in the wins over Marquette and Wake Forest, when they allowed just 74 and 68 points, respectively.

But there’s been moments where the defense has broken down and looked disorganized. They’ve allowed 83, 109 and 86 points, respectively, across their three losses.

“I feel, at times, we’re getting better defensively. We’ve shown flashes of it,” Moser said.

The Sooners will have to find more consistency in conference play. Saturday should be an opportunity for a good start — the Rebels rank 250th nationally in points per game (74.6).

Can Xzayvier Brown keep it up?

Over the last four games, Brown has rounded into form as arguably the most important X-factor.

The former Saint Joseph’s transfer leads the team in assists (3.5 per game) and ranks second in scoring (15.6 points), but he’s on a hot streak heading into SEC play. Over the last four games, Brown is averaging nearly 21 points per game on 61% shooting.

The Sooners have seen Nijel Pack and Tae Davis lead the offense at different times, but if Brown can play like this, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the floor.

“We’ve talked about it a lot, ever since (the Alcorn State game), that three-game stretch after he turned his ankle, we had that week off, and he’s been terrific,” Moser said. “I mean, he’s got his bounce. He’s got his joy. He’s got — not that he didn’t have joy when he’s hurt, but you know how it is, when you’re not 100%, you’re sometimes faking your joy because you know deep down. But he’s leading better, and he’s just feeling great. We got to continue that heading into the league.”

How healthy is the team?

True freshman Kai Rogers has battled injuries this season and missed the last game against MVSU. Sophomore guard Dayton Forsythe has an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

Moser said Rogers will be available against Ole Miss, while Forsythe is “probable.”

It’s worth monitoring, considering the Sooners’ midseason acquisition of Kirill Elatontsev. The Russian big man logged 18 minutes against MVSU, just 24 hours after his signing was announced officially. His 6-foot-11 frame makes him an intriguing depth piece, but Rogers’ health and inexperience could make Elatontsev an important rotation player.

“He’s learned a lot in a very short amount of time,” Pack said. “We’ve had all summer to learn coach Moser’s program and what he likes, different offenses and stuff. He’s got a good amount of it down in a couple of days. Props to him, he doesn’t even speak english as his first language and he’s still learning everything from us. Obviously he has an high IQ level. He’s come in and played really hard. That’s what we need from him.

“He’s a big body. We’ve seen a little bit of him in the last game and I’m excited for him to play in the SEC and really have some of those games where he shows his (ability).”

Ole Miss overview

Scoring offense: 74.6 points per game (250th nationally)

Scoring defense: 66.5 points per game (45th nationally)

Field goal percentage: 45.3% (194th)

3-point percentage: 34.2% (T-162nd)

Field goal defense: 40.9% (75th)

