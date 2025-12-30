How Porter Moser, Sooners landed midyear signee Kirill Elatontsev

Monday’s 93-69 win over Mississippi Valley was mostly a run-of-the-mill night for Oklahoma.

But there was an interesting wrinkle. Kirill Elatontsev — the Sooners’ new midyear addition — made his OU debut just one day after his signing was announced.

The Russian big man played 18 minutes, finishing with six points and four rebounds. With Mohamed Wague battling foul trouble and Kai Rogers out with an injury, the Sooners had to rely on Elatontsev despite his limited participation with the team.

“I cannot believe we were able to throw him in after just two practices,” OU coach Porter Moser said after the game. “They ran 40 minutes of zone. He had to do zone offense. They pressed and we were trying it on the fly. Mo cannot get four fouls in (14 minutes). With Kai injured, I thought Kirill battled. He’ll get better and better. Literally, two practices in.”

The Elatontsev signing has been a whole new world for Moser, and a saga that began back in October.

The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman tweeted on Oct. 9 that Elatontsev had been cleared by the NCAA for one year of eligibility. The 23 year old had most recently played for Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League in Russia, averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.

As soon as that tweet went out, Moser and his staff began recruiting the 6-11 big man.

“It started with that tweet,” Moser said. “Then we did our due diligence. Watched him and started recruiting him, did that whole process. In the back of our mind, started going through that process. The whole country saw that tweet, had a lot of calls, not just us. We recruited him and showed we had a need for him. We did not do anything in getting him cleared by the NCAA. That tweet, we saw it, he’s already been cleared by the NCAA on Oct. 9. And we were like he’s already been cleared, he’s 6-11, so that’s how it started.”

The Sooners did have an immediate need for front court depth. Wague and Rogers, a true freshman, were the only scholarship big men available when the season began. The Sooners then lost a scholarship player when Alex Blair left the team to fully pursue baseball.

That put the Sooners in a rare position to make a midyear addition. Elatontsev arrived in Norman last week and participated in two practices before he was on the floor playing meaingful minutes. It’s certainly a unique situation for Moser.

“I’ve never had it,” Moser said. “Whether I like it or not is a different story. It’s allowed. You’re either going to evolve — it’s like when NIL hit, some people didn’t like it. But the people who just jumped in and evolved faster got a leg up on the other places that took them a while to get going with it.

“Do we need guidelines, guardrails on a lot of things? Yes. But right now, if he’s cleared, he’s cleared and he’s a really good young man.”

It’s yet to be seen how much Elatontsev will help the Sooners this season. But they had no choice but to play him on Monday, and there could be more nights like that if Wague struggles with foul trouble in SEC play.

While Elatontsev is the first midyear addition for Moser, it’s becoming more common in the college basketball landscape. The Sooners took the plunge — now it’s about getting him up to speed.

“I would never add somebody that I thought would interfere with the dynamics of the culture of our locker room,” Moser said. “That’s first and foremost. I would never do it. Our guys right away recognized, what a good young man. He’s quiet, but what a good guy. He’s trying to learn, trying to do that. And our guys have been awesome. We’ve got awesome guys.”