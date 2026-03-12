How would Jaydn Ott describe his OU experience? 'A lot of learning lessons'

It’s safe to say that Jaydn Ott did not live up to expectations at Oklahoma.

The Sooners landed Ott last year out of the spring portal window, and the former California transfer was immediately one of the nation’s most highly-touted additions. Instead, it was a year of disappointment for both Ott and the Sooners. He finished the year with just 21 carries for 68 yards.

It was Ott’s final year of eligibility, giving both parties no chance of a redo, but Ott participated in the Sooners’ pro day on Thursday. And while he expressed disappointment regarding his lone season in Norman, he made it clear there was a lot to learn.

“it was difficult, man,” Ott said. “Being a competitor, I want to be on the field, but I think I took a lot from it. A lot of learning lessons. It might be like that in the [NFL] one year where I have to be on practice squad and still be able to contribute to the team and not come in the building and be in bad spirits. It was a learning lesson.

Still, there was certainly a lot of disappointment in Ott from the fans. His post-season workouts haven’t helped in that regard. Ott was a standout at the Senior Bowl last month, and he showed out at pro day with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash.

Ott has shown the flashes that made him a standout running back at Cal in 2023, and the reasons why he was expected to have a big impact in Norman. But whether it was injuries, or clashing with the coaching staff, it just never worked out.

“There was just a couple of injuries, a little shoulder sprain in fall camp, kind of was dealing with it into the season,” Ott said. “Our other running backs were doing very well and so it didn’t really make sense to take them off the field. I just came into practice every day and did my job. Was ready just in case my name got called.”

While it didn’t work out for either side, Ott doesn’t appear to hold resentment towards the program. He still participated in pro day, with OU quarterback John Mateer throwing him passes. Febechi Nwaiwu gave Ott a big hug when he saw him at pro day. And there were good moments for Ott during the season, too.

“Honestly, by the grace of God, just coming in every day, it took a lot, mentally,” Ott said. “Had to start off my mornings with devotions, get myself into the right head space, then definitely end the night on it. But being around this team, and the guys on it on Team 131, it was a pleasure being around like-minded guys, who had the same passion as me. It was fun.”