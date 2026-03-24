Isabela Emerling’s grand slam helps Sooners rally, complete sweep vs. Ole Miss

Oklahoma found itself in an unfamiliar place heading into the sixth inning on Monday.

The Sooners had easily run ruled Ole Miss over the first two games of the series. But they trailed 2-1 going into the sixth inning on Monday, and had gone scoreless in five of those innings.

But of course, they started to rally.

Ella Parker opened the sixth with a leadoff single. Gabbie Garcia followed with a single, and Kai Minor reached first on a fielding error — loading the bases with only one out.

Isabela Emerling stepped to the plate and delivered a grand slam to left field, turning the Sooners’ one-run deficit into a three-run lead.

That proved to be the spark the Sooners needed. They finished with a 5-2 win, completing the sweep over the Rebels.

The Sooners improve to 31-2 on the season. They’ve won 21 straight games.

It was a slow day for the offense, which finished with just six hits. However, a home run from Kendall Wells — her 25th of the season — put the Sooners on the board in the fourth inning.

Sydney Berzon started things in the circle, making her first start in SEC play. She pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and two unearned runs. Audrey Lowry pitched 2.2 innings in relief, allowing just two hits while striking out five batters.

Lowry allowed two hits in the sixth but struck out back to back batters to leave them stranded, then retired the side in the seventh inning to seal the win.

The Sooners return to action next weekend for a three-game series at LSU.