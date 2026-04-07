Jake Maikkula 'feeling even better' after infection, ready to lead OU's offensive line

NORMAN — It was a really tough end to 2025 for Jake Maikkula.

The veteran center missed the final two games of the season after dealing with an infection. The infection forced him off the field and caused him to lose weight, even putting him briefly in the hospital.

The offseason was about recovering from that infection and regaining his on-field conditioning.

“That took a bit with the infection that I had,” Maikkula said. “Lost some weight, had to put that back on, but our staff did an incredible job of taking care of me, taking care of me, getting me right with nutrition and weight room. So that was really helpful.”

Fortunately for both Maikkula and the Sooners, he’s fully recovered and back to reclaim his starting spot at center.

Maikkula started 10 games last season and logged over 700 snaps. He established himself as a solid and consistent player particularly in pass protection, logging an 81.1 pass blocking grade. He allowed just two sacks and seven pressures in 384 pass-blocking snaps a season ago.

Along with Maikkula, the Sooners return Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis. That gives the Sooners four returning starters heading into 2026. That chemistry is huge, especially for Maikkula.

“Just playing center, having the guards next to me that have played before, there are some things that you just almost don’t even have to say. You just kind of feel it,” Maikkula said. “I think building that is really big, especially on the o-line.

“You just kind of know the guy next to you, what some of his preferences are and whatnot, can really help you on certain plays. Knowing how much help he’s gonna give, how quick he’s gonna get back to something, stuff like that. Being able to build off of that has been really helpful for us.”

Along with the core four guys, the Sooners also brought back experienced guard Heath Ozaeta. They also added via the portal, including former Arkansas transer E’Marion Harris who could end up being the fifth starter.

The Sooners feel like they have a good mix of returning experience and new talent, with Maikkula at the center of it.

“The offensive line is going to be huge,” OU general manager Jim Nagy said last month. “To get all those guys back, Jake being the center and anchor of that line — E’Marion Harris was a huge add for us, started 24 games at Arkansas, proven guy in this league that can play guard and tackle. He’s going to be a right tackle here.”

Maikkula showed he can be the anchor of the offensive line before an unfortunate infection at the end of last season. But he’s back and fully healthy, and the spring practices are helping Maikkula get fully back into the swing of things.

“I transferred in here (last year) and didn’t have a spring last year, so missed out on a little bit of that development, a little bit of that coaching. So finally getting a whole offseason here, being with Coach (Bill Bedenbaugh) and the guys, it’s really helpful for me.”

