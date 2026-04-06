Jeff Nwankwo to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at OU

After two seasons as a Sooner, Jeff Nwankwo will apply for another year of eligibility and enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds for Oklahoma this past season. He appeared in 24 games, averaging 11.4 minutes per contest.

Nwankwo began the year as a key piece off the bench, notably posting 11 points in 18 minutes in a one-point win over Marquette in November. The only other time he reached double figures came against Arizona State in December, when he scored 10 points.

As the season progressed, Oklahoma shifted toward Jadon Jones and Dayton Forsythe, once he got healthy, as the primary bench options. Nwankwo remained in the rotation until the Tennessee game but played just one minute in that contest and did not see action again for the remainder of the season.

During the 2024-25 season, Nwankwo missed the entire year due to an Achilles tear. In 2023-24, he played at Cowley Community College, and prior to that, he was playing football at Tulane during the 2021-22 season.

The Oklahoma City native will now leave his hometown program in search of a better fit elsewhere.

He becomes the first member of the team to enter the transfer portal.

The Sooners still have key pieces eligible to return, including starters Xzayvier Brown and Derrion Reid, along with bench contributors Dayton Forsythe and Kuol Atak, who are expected to take on larger roles. Additionally, Gage Mayfield is the lone high school signee.

Oklahoma will look to rebuild its roster around that core when the transfer portal opens on April 7.

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