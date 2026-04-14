Jeremiah Newcombe finding himself in OU's defense, ready to prove himself in Year 3

NORMAN — It’s clear that Jeremiah Newcombe’s first two seasons at Oklahoma didn’t go as planned.

Newcombe was initially recruited as a cornerback but arrived to a veteran-heavy position group, appearing in just three games as a true freshmen. The coaching staff moved him to cheetah prior to last season, but an early injury kept him out for most of the year. He’s played just 35 snaps in four appearances as a Sooner.

The Arizona native would’ve been a prime candidate to enter the transfer portal. Instead, he doubled down on his commitment to the Sooners.

“My dad always told me that wherever you go, that’s where you should be for the next four years,” Newcombe said. “I really thought about it. I always thought about transferring, like, shoot, I’m not getting my reps, I’m not playing, I’m a backup. But I didn’t care, because everywhere you go, you got to prove yourself.

“That’s why I wanted to stay, because I can prove myself and who I really am and who I can be.”

That decision to stay could pay dividends for Newcombe.

He’s bounced back and forth between cheetah and cornerback, and there’s a real chance he’ll be included on the two-deep depth chart at both positions. But he’s found a real rhythm at cheetah, forming a one-two punch there with Reggie Powers.

“Cheetah, I think, has been more comfortable for me to play,” Newcombe said. “I’m very versatile. I can cover, be in the fits, can go hit. Whatever the coaches need.”

It was tough for Newcombe to miss most of last season. But he used that opportunity to become more familiar with the defense, specifically with the cheetah spot.

I” took all my time when I was injured diving into the playbook and not taking any days off and (seeing) what I can be better at so that I can come easy for me. The game did slow down after watching the installs, watching how guys rep, watching guys’ mistakes and how I can learn off them. Me coming out in the spring, I think I was able to move faster and the game did slow down for me in my head. I think it got a lot better.”

His versatility has stood out to new cornerbacks coach Lamar Morgan.

“Everybody tries to find their niche here,” Morgan said. “I think of a guy who is very versatile, look at his high school tape and playing quarterback and different things. I think this is a guy who is champing at the bit for an opportunity to impact the game on Saturdays. That’s a guy – works with me some, works with (linebackers coach Wes Goodwin) sometimes. He meets with both of us. That kid is fully bought in being the best player he can be for the team and give himself the best opportunities on Saturdays to impact the game.”

OU coach Brent Venables has already forecasted a significant role for Newcombe in the fall.

“He’s a really competitive guy that’s disruptive, plays big,” Venables said. “He’s got really good quickness. He’s got some corner skills. He’ll tackle like a linebacker. We’re really counting on him. He’s going to play a big role for us this year.”

Newcombe could’ve entered the portal. Instead, he’s now a prime candidate to take a significant jump in his third season. He’s ready for the opportunity.

“It’s been a blessing being back,” Newcombe said. “That whole process is me growing and seeing the other guys and what I can improve on for this year. And I feel like this spring has been a great time for me being back and showing the coaches who I really am and proving who I can be this season.”