John Mateer focused on developing from last season: 'I need to be better'

NORMAN — There was no question in John Mateer’s mind. He was always going to return to Oklahoma in 2026.

Why?

“It was pretty obvious in the end: I need to be better,” Mateer said Wednesday. “Needed to come back and develop another year — and this place is awesome.”

For Mateer, there’s a clear need for improvement.

The OU quarterback had a classic up and down year in his first season as a Sooner. He started fast and was an early Heisman candidate, but he simply never regained that form following thumb surgery in late September. The Sooners still finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and a College Football Playoff berth — but the offense simply wasn’t good enough for most of the year.

That thumb injury forced Mateer to adjust his throwing mechanics. That’s been a focus this offseason.

“My thumb’s getting a little healthier, so I can grip the ball better,” Mateer said. “Getting back to some more over-the-top stuff, less sidearm. That all plays in with the thumb, and I’m not making excuses, but that’s the truth. I had to adapt a little bit, but yeah, I looked at some old videos. It’s more closer to the ear. That’s what my dad always told me, ‘Keep the ball closer to your ear.’”

Mateer knows he can play better, and needs to play better. But that hasn’t impacted his confidence.

“I’ve been a good football player,” Mateer said. “I am a good football player. But playing quarterback — learning and playing in a system, playing with more anticipation and more knowledge of a defense and stuff like that. That’s how I phrase it: playing better quarterback and doing things that will help at the next level.”

As part of playing with more anticipation and learning opposing coverages, Mateer has been watching film with head coach Brent Venables during the offseason.

He’s obviously really smart, knows a lot about the defenses, and just being able to recognize it quicker,” Mateer said. “… The more football you watch, you get more familiar with things. You can spot it quicker and see the leverage quicker. Being a year older, I see the things that I didn’t used to see. It all plays a part, and he’s super smart, obviously. He obviously knows defense really well, and I’ll be playing against the defense that he coaches and teaches to me for the next 40 practices or something.”

While there are clearly ways that Mateer needs to improve, it was crucial that he returned for another season. He’s become a true leader of the program. Earlier this month, he was asked by his teammates to throw passes at OU Pro Day. And with a lot of new players joining the program this offseason, Mateer is playing a pivotal role in helping his new teammates get acclimated.

“Me transferring (here previously) helps with that,” Mateer said. “… Hopefully, I think I do, I have the trust that I played and that they trust me and what I say. It’s super important to build a relationship before you say anything about football. Because you obviously have football in common, but you need to have some more things in common, because there’s going to be a time where we’re not on the same page, and it’s an emotional game. And we gotta be able to have the love to be able to get on to each other but know that it’s for the love and for the team.”

Mateer showed flashes of playing high-level football a season ago. If the Sooners hope to reach bigger heights in 2026, better consistency and production from Mateer will be a big part of it.

Mateer is ready for another season with the Sooners.

“It’s been fun,” Mateer said. “Coming back and leading a new team and new group of guys, building relationships and making old ones better. It’s been fun staying here, and being at OU is a blessing.”





