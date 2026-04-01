Kendall Wells breaks SEC single-season home run record as Sooners dispatch Wichita State

The historic season continues for Kendall Wells.

The true freshman hit her 27th home run of the season in the 12-3 win over Wichita State on Tuesday night, setting a new SEC record for home runs in a season.

Wells is now just four home runs away from breaking Jocelyn Alo’s record for most home runs in a season (34). She’s also just 12 home runs away from breaking the all-time record for home runs in a season — with 17 games left in the regular season.

Historic. @KendallWells__ sets the SEC single-season HR record with her 27th ☝️ pic.twitter.com/fQm7jqrGy2 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 1, 2026

It was the highlight moment in the Sooners’ win, which boosts them to 35-3 on the season.

It was an explosive start at the plate, with RBIs from Gabbie Garcia, Kasidi Pickering and Ailana Agbayani giving the Sooners a 4-0 lead after the first inning. But Wichita State responded with back-to-back home runs off of Sydney Berzon in the third inning, and the Sooners led just 4-3 heading into the fifth inning.

Pickering and Agbayani broke the cold spell with back-to-back solo home runs in the fifth inning. Isabela Emerling and Wells both blasted three-run home runs in the sixth inning to push the game into run-rule territory.

The Sooners finished with 13 hits and four home runs as a team. Pickering and Emerling both went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Berzon got the start, surrendering six hits and three runs while striking out two batters in six innings. Audrey Lowry pitched three innings in relief, allowing two hits while striking out one batter.

The Sooners stay home for a three-game series against Kentucky beginning on Thursday.