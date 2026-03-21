Kendall Wells homers twice, Audrey Lowry deals shutout as Sooners run rule Ole Miss

Kendall Wells has not been phased since conference play began.

The true freshman showed that on Saturday. Wells hit two home runs as the Sooners run ruled Ole Miss, 10-0, to open the series in Oxford.

Wells has now hit 24 home runs — twenty four — this season. And with those two home runs, she accounted for most of the Sooners’ offense against the Rebels.

Abby Dayton got things started with an RBI in the second inning, and Ella Parker added a solo home run in the fourth inning to push the Sooners’ lead to two runs. Wells’ first home run came in the fifth inning, hitting a two-run bomb to push the lead to four. Parker added an RBI single to close out the frame.

The Sooners exploded with five runs in the sixth inning, thanks to a three-run bomb from Wells that put the game into run-rule territory. Parker hit a sacrifice fly to score Gabbie Garcia and close out the frame.

It was a slow start offensively, by the Sooners’ standards. But Audrey Lowry made sure Ole Miss presented zero threats.

Lowry pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Lowry threw just 71 pitches, with 43 counted as strikes.

Allyssa Parker closed things out with two strikeouts and one hit allowed in one inning.

The Sooners improve to 30-2 on the season. They’ll look to secure the series win at 6 p.m. Sunday (SECN).