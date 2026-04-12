Kendall Wells’ record-breaking home run helps OU rally, secure series win over Texas

Kendall Wells made the biggest play of her young career on Saturday.

The Sooners needed a spark, trailing Texas 2-1 heading into the fifth inning. Abby Dayton opened the top of the frame with a walk, and Kai Minor advanced her with a walk.

With two base runners on, Wells took advantage. The true freshman sent a three-run home run to left field.

That blast didn’t just give her 31 home runs on the season, setting a new NCAA single-season record for home runs by a freshman. It gave the Sooners a two-run lead.

That blast proved to be the difference in the Sooners’ 4-3 win over the Longhorns. The win secures the series victory for the Sooners, who won 3-0 on Friday.

After Wells’ huge home run, the Sooners simply had to hang on. Texas got one run back in the bottom of the fifth to cut OU’s lead to one run, and neither team scored in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the Sooners clinging to a one-run lead, Audrey Lowry entered the game in the circle. She struck out the first batter before giving up a single, but the Sooners secured the win with a double play to end the game.

The Sooners’ first run of the game came on a solo home run from Gabbie Garcia in the second inning.

Miali Guachino got the start in the circle. She gave up seven hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six batters in six innings.

The Sooners finished with eight hits as a team. Minor, Garcia and Sydney Barker each had two hits.

The Sooners improve to 40-3 (13-1 SEC) on the season and will look to secure the sweep at 7 p.m. on Sunday (ESPN).