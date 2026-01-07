Keys to the Game: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State

On Saturday, Oklahoma opened conference play with a convincing 86-70 win over Ole Miss. The Sooners were led by Xzayvier Brown, who posted an impressive 23 points on 8-11 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from deep.

Nijel Pack and Tae Davis both pitched in 15 points, while Kuol Atak added 14 points on four made three-pointers off the bench. It’s worth noting that Pack did not make a three-point shot in the game, making it even more impressive that Oklahoma weathered the storm and won handily.

The Sooners now enter their first full week of SEC play with two road games, starting Wednesday night (6:00 p.m., SEC Network) in Starkville against Mississippi State (8-5, 1-0), which is coming off an overtime road win at Texas.

The Bulldogs trailed by seven points with 1:45 left in regulation but stormed back to force overtime. They then grabbed a five-point lead with 1:07 left in overtime before allowing Texas to tie the game with 51 seconds remaining. Thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer and a missed Texas free throw, Mississippi State was able to secure the 101-98 road win.

For the Bulldogs, it all runs through Josh Hubbard, one of the nation’s best players. Hubbard is averaging 22.5 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from deep. This is Hubbard’s third season with Mississippi State, and he continues to improve.

Everything Mississippi State does offensively essentially runs through three small guards. The first is Hubbard, followed by Jayden Epps, who averages 16.8 points per game, and Ja’Borri McGhee, who averages 9.6 points.

In the win over Texas, Hubbard posted a whopping 38 points on 10-31 shooting from the field and 6-17 shooting from behind the arc. Epps added 27 points and five assists on 9-21 shooting from the field and 3-12 from deep. The two combined for 65 points and took 52 of the team’s 76 shot attempts.

The Bulldogs essentially give their small guards the green light to do whatever they want and hope for the best. It’s a very erratic style of play, with the entire offense flowing through those guards.

This may be an SEC road game, but it is a very winnable one for Oklahoma, and one they likely need to win if they want to prove they are more than a bubble team. Here are three keys for the Sooners if they want to pick up a win in Starkville.

Contain Josh Hubbard

Hubbard averages the seventh-most points in Division I basketball and is coming off a near 40-point performance in which he scored 10 points in overtime. He ranks 21st nationally in percentage of possessions used and 10th in percentage of shots taken (first among high-major players).

It quite literally all runs through Hubbard. Oklahoma will likely stick Jadon Jones on him, as Jones is probably their best perimeter defender. That likely means a heavy dose of Jones, perhaps even more than we’ve seen recently.

Jones has been phenomenal all season and owns the second-highest defensive plus-minus on the team. He played 28 minutes on Saturday and has clearly established himself as the sixth man for this team. His defense will be much needed in this one, and with Hubbard hunting step-back jumpers most of the night, it plays into Jones’ strengths as a defender.

Point-Forward Tae Davis

Dec 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis (13) drives past Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Lefteris Mantzoukas (72) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Heading into the season, the expectation was that Davis would be the alpha player and possibly the leading scorer. However, it has recently become apparent that Oklahoma doesn’t need that from him. Instead, they need him operating as a point forward, something he did really well against Ole Miss.

Davis posted 15 points and six assists on 5-8 shooting from the field, which is exactly what Oklahoma needs from him. This also shapes up to be a good matchup for Davis, as Mississippi State has struggled against wings his size.

They’ll also need him on the glass. Mississippi State has improved as a rebounding team, but overall, this looks like a Davis game. He’s been playing well lately, and the matchup is a favorable one.

Pack and Brown Must Show Up

Because of Mississippi State’s offensive firepower in the backcourt, Oklahoma will need its own offensive firepower to show up. Hubbard is elite, but overall, the trio of Brown, Pack, and Dayton Forsythe is likely better than Hubbard, Epps, and McGhee. That needs to be proven Wednesday night.

Brown has been incredible for Oklahoma in nearly every game he’s been healthy. At times earlier this season, the question was who would step up when Pack wasn’t super hot from three. Brown has answered that question and proven he can be a high-level backcourt mate alongside Pack.

The Sooners will also add Forsythe back into the fold. He has the potential to be another weapon off the bench, something he’s shown in flashes. He hasn’t been able to find a rhythm yet, but now healthy, Oklahoma will hope he can do just that and make this backcourt even more dangerous.

