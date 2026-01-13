Keys to the Game: Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Florida

The last time the Sooners played a home game, they beat Ole Miss 86-70 and things felt good. The thought was maybe they could go 2-0 in road games against two bottom-tier opponents or, at the bare minimum, come away 1-1.

Instead, Oklahoma had just about the worst week you could have, going 0-2. On Wednesday night, they got stomped in Starkville 72-53. Then on Saturday, they lost 83-76 to Texas A&M in a game they kept close until the offense completely floundered in the final minutes.

Now they sit at 1-2 in SEC play with two top-20 teams headed to Norman this week. That is why getting at least one win last week mattered. This week’s schedule is difficult. Now they need one this week, starting with No. 19 Florida, who they will take on at 8:00 pm on ESPN2.

Florida opened SEC play with a 76-74 road loss to Missouri, then bounced back with a huge week, beating No. 18 Georgia 92-77 and No. 21 Tennessee 91-67.

The Gators have arguably the best front court in the country. It is the part of the roster that stayed intact after their national championship win last season. It starts with 6-foot-9 forward Thomas Haugh who averages 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. Then there is 6-foot-11 center Alex Condon who averages 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, and 6-foot-10 Rueben Chinyelu who is averaging a double-double with 10.9 points and 10.6 rebounds. Chinyelu posted 17 points and 16 rebounds last game.

Florida returned all of its production in the front court, but the backcourt has been the issue this season after losing all of last year’s production.

The storyline after the Tennessee win is that maybe the Gators finally figured something out in the backcourt. Boogie Fland, one of their two major backcourt additions, had not lived up to expectations after transferring in from Arkansas, scoring just 6 and 8 points in the first two SEC games on a combined 4-20 shooting from the field.

However, against Tennessee, Fland posted 23 points, five assists, and four steals on 9-13 shooting from the field and 3-6 from deep. It was his season high, and he is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists on the season.

Also in the backcourt is Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee, whose game has not fully translated from the Ivy League to the SEC yet. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, and has not scored more than 11 points in SEC play so far.

With Florida, it is an elite front court and a mediocre backcourt for Todd Golden. But that elite front court makes this an extremely difficult matchup for Oklahoma.

Here are three keys to the game for Oklahoma if they want to snag a much needed top-20 win over Florida on Tuesday night.

The obvious: Mohamed Wague cannot get in foul trouble

This feels redundant and like stating the obvious, but it is even more true in this game. In both games last week, Wague played just 17 minutes. He had five fouls against Mississippi State and four against Texas A&M and scored a combined seven points.

This is one of those games where you can confidently say Oklahoma will get crushed if Wague gets into foul trouble. Florida’s front court is elite, and the Sooners have not been able to overcome losing Wague yet in SEC play.

If Wague gets into foul trouble, it could easily turn into a long night. Kirill Elatontsev has struggled with size and physicality and is probably not built for success in this matchup. Regardless of Wague’s foul situation, Oklahoma will likely need decent minutes from freshman center Kai Rogers.

Get hot from behind the arc

This game is winnable even though Florida is a top-20 team. The reason is that Florida ranks 353rd nationally in three-point shooting, hitting just 27.9 percent from deep. Because of that, if Oklahoma gets hot from behind the arc, they will be right in this game and could absolutely win it.

It starts with Nijel Pack, who has been terrific. OU will also need help from others, and a few timely threes from Jadon Jones or Kuol Atak would go a long way. Florida’s three-point struggles are a favorable matchup for OU.

Moser’s rotations have to be better

Porter Moser’s rotations against Texas A&M were rough. He gets a pass for the Mississippi State game because nobody really played well, but Saturday featured some choices that simply did not make sense.

Pack was on fire, posting 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, and six made threes. Yet he played just 31 minutes and was on the bench late while OU was struggling to score. Your best scorer, who was the entire offense in that game, cannot be sitting at that point in the game.

Moser also has a tendency to sub too erratically, not letting guys find a rhythm. The problem is not who is playing but when they are playing. He pulled Pack and Tae Davis when both were hot. He has said they need more bench scoring, but maybe if Atak, who is their best scorer off the bench, actually played more than ten minutes, that would happen.

