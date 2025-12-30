Kuol Atak leads Sooners past MVSU in non-conference finale

NORMAN — The energy at Lloyd Noble Center was mostly flat on Monday night. Oklahoma played like it for most of the first half against Mississippi Valley State.

Then it became the Kuol Atak show.

The second-year wing completely changed the tide for the Sooners. He entered the game at the 15:39 mark and proceeded to play the next 13 minutes. During that stretch, Atak scored 19 points and made seven of his eight field goal attempts, including his first 3-pointers.

He entered halftime with nearly half of the Sooners’ points and the only player in double-digit scoring. It’s the biggest reason why the Sooners led 43-34 at halftime.

Atak seemingly energized the team in the second half, as the Sooners took full control in their 93-69 win over MVSU to end their non-conference schedule.

The Sooners shot 60% from the floor in the second half and found their defense after halftime. MVSU scored 34 points on 52% shooting in the first half, compared to 42% shooting in the second half.

Atak led the Sooners with 24 points on 9/13 shooting, adding five rebounds and two assists.

Here’s a look at the notes from the Sooners’ win over MVSU:

Notes

— The Sooners’ win against MVSU doesn’t do much for their resume, considering MVSU is dead last in the NET rankings. But Atak’s performance provided more evidence that he’s a real option in conference play.

Atak came into the game averaging 38% shooting from 3 on 3.5 attempts per game. Atak and Nijel Pack are the only Sooners shooting above 36% from 3 this season. The Sooners are going to need Atak’s shooting when the competition ramps up.

— The Sooners announced the mid-year signing of Kirill Elatontsev on Sunday night. The Russian big man was on the floor 24 hours later against MVSU.

Porter Moser made it a point to get Elatontsev on the floor early. He entered the game at the 15:06 mark and played 18 minutes, finishing with six points and four rebounds.

— It was another good outing for Xzayvier Brown, who finished with 22 points on 8/14 shooting. Brown has found his footing over the last couple of weeks. In the last four games, Brown is averaging nearly 21 points on over 61% shooting.

— It was a tough game for Mohamed Wague, who finished with one point and four rebounds. He finished with four fouls in just 14 minutes of play.

— Dayton Forsythe missed his second-consecutive game with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play in Saturday’s SEC opener against Ole Miss.

— The Sooners finish their non-conference slate with a 10-3 record. They eturn to action on Saturday against Ole Miss to start conference play. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SECN.

