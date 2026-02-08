Late heroics from Gabbie Garcia, Kendall Wells help OU secure series-clinching win vs. Arizona

Gabbie Garcia had already done plenty before the seventh inning on Sunday.

The true sophomore hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, which cut the Sooners’ deficit to one run. But heading into the seventh inning, the Sooners still trailed Arizona 4-3.

The Sooners needed some timely hits. They got the first one from Kendall Wells, as the true freshman sent a leadoff home run to left field that tied the game. Then Garcia came in with another big hit, following Wells’ blast with her second home run of the game to give the Sooners a one-run lead.

The Sooners held on and kept Arizona scoreless in the bottom of the frame, securing a 5-4 win over the Wildcats in Tucson. With the win, the Sooners improve to 3-1 and secured the three-game series win over the Wildcats.

The rubber game certainly wasn’t easy for the Sooners, especially compared to Saturday’s 21-3 win. Abby Dayton hit a sacrifice fly that scored a run in the second inning to give the Sooners an early lead, but Arizona responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take a commanding lead.

But the Sooners chipped away, starting with Kasidi Pickering’s RBI in the fourth inning before the heroics from Garcia and Wells.

Kierston Deal got the start in the circle but struggled, and was pulled in favor of Audrey Lowry after allowing four runs and four walks in one inning. Lowry — who has been on fire to start the season — pitched the rest of the way, allowing just four hits and zero runs while striking out three batters in 5.2 innings.

The Sooners take on Montana at 11 a.m. Friday to begin the New Mexico Tournament.