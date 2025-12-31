Luke Baklenko to enter transfer portal after one season with Sooners

Oklahoma offensive lineman Luke Baklenko is set to enter the transfer portal. Baklenko will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Baklenko’s entrance into the portal brings an end to a short stint in Norman.

The former Stanford transfer joined the Sooners after two seasons with the Cardinal. Baklenko started 14 games through two seasons with Stanford and was added by the Sooners as a veteran depth piece at tackle.

With Derek Simmons and Michael Fasusi emerging atop the depth chart at both tackle spots, there just wasn’t much playing time available for Baklenko. He played 155 snaps across five contests, making his last appearance against South Carolina in Week 8.

With Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje, Jake Maikkula and Fasusi set to return next season, the right tackle spot will be the primary question for the Sooners’ offensive line in 2026.

Baklenko joins Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett and Isaiah Dent as the OU offensive linemen who have entered the portal.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!