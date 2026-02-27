NFL Combine: Full results for OU, Day 1
Several Sooners participated in the first day of the NFL Combine on Thursday.
Gracen Halton, Owen Heinecke, Marvin Jones Jr. and R Mason took centerstage in Indianapolis, with Halton standing out among a crowded defensive tackle group. Halton finished in the top five at his position in all five categories, including a first-place finish in the vertical jump.
The Sooners have 10 players participating in the NFL Combine, their most since 2022. Here are the full results from Thursday:
Full results
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|Shuttle
|Gracen Halton
|4.82
|1.7
|36.5”
|9’6″
|4.79
|Owen Heinecke
|4.62
|1.64
|34.5″
|9’11”
|N/A
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|4.69
|1.65
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|R Mason Thomas
|4.67
|1.63
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Combine Schedule
Friday: Defensive backs, tight ends, 2 p.m. CT
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, noon CT
Sunday: Offensive linemen, noon CT