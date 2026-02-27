Skip to main content
Oklahoma
NFL Combine: Full results for OU, Day 1

by: Jesse Crittenden2 hours agoJesseCrittenden

Several Sooners participated in the first day of the NFL Combine on Thursday.

Gracen Halton, Owen Heinecke, Marvin Jones Jr. and R Mason took centerstage in Indianapolis, with Halton standing out among a crowded defensive tackle group. Halton finished in the top five at his position in all five categories, including a first-place finish in the vertical jump.

The Sooners have 10 players participating in the NFL Combine, their most since 2022. Here are the full results from Thursday:

Full results

Player40-yard dash10-yard splitVertical JumpBroad JumpShuttle
Gracen Halton4.821.736.5”9’6″4.79
Owen Heinecke4.621.6434.5″9’11”N/A
Marvin Jones Jr.4.691.65N/AN/AN/A
R Mason Thomas4.671.63N/AN/AN/A

Combine Schedule

Friday: Defensive backs, tight ends, 2 p.m. CT

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, noon CT

Sunday: Offensive linemen, noon CT