NFL Combine: Full results for OU, Day 1

Several Sooners participated in the first day of the NFL Combine on Thursday.

Gracen Halton, Owen Heinecke, Marvin Jones Jr. and R Mason took centerstage in Indianapolis, with Halton standing out among a crowded defensive tackle group. Halton finished in the top five at his position in all five categories, including a first-place finish in the vertical jump.

The Sooners have 10 players participating in the NFL Combine, their most since 2022. Here are the full results from Thursday:

Full results

Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Jump Broad Jump Shuttle Gracen Halton 4.82 1.7 36.5” 9’6″ 4.79 Owen Heinecke 4.62 1.64 34.5″ 9’11” N/A Marvin Jones Jr. 4.69 1.65 N/A N/A N/A R Mason Thomas 4.67 1.63 N/A N/A N/A

Combine Schedule

Friday: Defensive backs, tight ends, 2 p.m. CT

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, noon CT

Sunday: Offensive linemen, noon CT