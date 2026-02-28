NFL Combine: Robert Spears-Jennings posts incredible 40-yard dash performance
Robert Spears-Jennings stole the show at the NFL Combine on Friday.
The former OU safety ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, ranking as the second-fastest time at the Combine thus far, and it’s the fastest 40-yard dash by a safety over 6-foot tall and over 200 pounds since 2003.
That was the headline, but it was a good all-around day for Spears-Jennings, too.
Friday featured tight ends and defensive backs at the Combine, with Spears-Jennings and Jaren Kanak representing the Sooners. Kanak also had a headline day at the 40-yard dash, finishing with the fourth-fastest time among tight ends.
The Sooners have 10 total players at the Combine, the most since 2022.
Here’s a look at how the two performed in Indianapolis:
(Note: Day 1 results can be viewed here).
|Player
|40-yard dash
|10-yard split
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|Shuttle
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|4.32
|1.51
|35.0″
|10’5″
|4.79
|Jaren Kanak
|4.52
|1.61
|36’’
|9’11”
|NA
Combine Schedule
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, noon CT
Sunday: Offensive linemen, noon CT
