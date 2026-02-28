NFL Combine: Robert Spears-Jennings posts incredible 40-yard dash performance

Robert Spears-Jennings stole the show at the NFL Combine on Friday.

The former OU safety ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, ranking as the second-fastest time at the Combine thus far, and it’s the fastest 40-yard dash by a safety over 6-foot tall and over 200 pounds since 2003.

That was the headline, but it was a good all-around day for Spears-Jennings, too.

Friday featured tight ends and defensive backs at the Combine, with Spears-Jennings and Jaren Kanak representing the Sooners. Kanak also had a headline day at the 40-yard dash, finishing with the fourth-fastest time among tight ends.

The Sooners have 10 total players at the Combine, the most since 2022.

Here’s a look at how the two performed in Indianapolis:

(Note: Day 1 results can be viewed here).

Player 40-yard dash 10-yard split Vertical Jump Broad Jump Shuttle Robert Spears-Jennings 4.32 1.51 35.0″ 10’5″ 4.79 Jaren Kanak 4.52 1.61 36’’ 9’11” NA

Combine Schedule

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, noon CT

Sunday: Offensive linemen, noon CT

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!