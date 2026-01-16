Nijel Pack confident the Sooners will rebound from 3-game skid: 'We'll be a different Oklahoma team'

NORMAN — It might only be mid-January, but Oklahoma’s basketball season is on life support.

The Sooners (11-6, 1-3 SEC) are heading into Saturday’s home clash with No. 18 Alabama on the heels of a three-game losing streak. The most recent outing was an embarrassing one, as the Sooners lost by 17 points to Florida at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners scored 24 points in the first half and trailed by 22.

While the Sooners still have 14 conference games remaining, they’re margin for error has evaporated. They aren’t in the conversation for the NCAA Tournament, and they’re not even mentioned in the latest bracketology projections from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. A loss to the Crimson Tide would further diminish any postseason chances.

Beating a ranked Alabama team on Saturday (12 p.m. CT, SECN) isn’t going to be easy. But it’s the kind of game the Sooners have to win to get back on track. For OU guard Nijel Pack, it starts with regaining their identity.

“I feel like we have our own special identity and I feel like we need to evolve in that more,” Pack told OUInsider Friday. “I feel like we haven’t been showing that and what we’re capable and possible of. I feel like in the beginning of the year we showed that when we were playing those really good teams early. I feel like as of now since stuff went downhill for us, we haven’t been playing to our true identity.

“I feel like we’re gonna get back to that. We’ve all had a talk with each other. We were like, ‘Look man, this is the time for us. We need to get stuff going. We need to pick back up our identity as being a super hard playing team, a team that’s gonna outsmart you and play smarter than you but also playing hard at the same time.’

“I feel like we haven’t been doing that, haven’t been playing as hard as we need to.”

The matchup with the Crimson Tide (12-5, 2-2 SEC) doesn’t come at a great time. They have the second-best offense in the SEC, averaging nearly 94 points per game. They’re coming off of a 97-82 win over Mississippi State, a team that beat the Sooners 72-53 last week.

If there’s one positive, it’s that Alabama ranks dead last in the SEC in scoring defense (82.6 points per game). That could be a huge boost for an OU offense that is averaging just 69 points per game during this three-game skid.

But for OU coach Porter Moser, the Sooners simply have to show better effort than they did against the Gators.

“These guys, they’ve always responded being really coachable and everything,” Moser said. “We’ve just got to respond with more intensity. We’ve got to respond with more grit, intensity consistently. I mean, we’ve had spurts, but I think that’s my biggest calling with these guys. You just got to keep staying with it with the defense, the rebounding.

“But for us, how to respond is you just got to be doing what you’re doing at a better level, more intense level.”

Just four games into conference play, the Sooners find themselves in a do-or-die situation. A ranked win would give them a much-needed boost. A loss would be a gut punch.

Pack is confident the Sooners will respond.

“I’m excited,” Pack said. “We had a practice where we picked up the intensity. It was loud in there. We were bouncing around through things and talking a lot, and I feel like if we translate that to the game, we’ll be a different Oklahoma team and it’ll show on Saturday.”

