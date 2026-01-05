Oklahoma adds experienced ex-Arkansas OL E'Marion Harris

The Sooners brought E’Marion Harris in town for a weekend visit with the goal of buttressing their depth at tackle.

It’s a priority, and it has to be. Rising sophomores Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje project as the starting bookends next season, but the only other tackle on scholarship for 2026 is incoming freshman Deacon Schmitt. The Sooners lost Isaiah Autry-Dent, Luke Baklenko, Jake Taylor, Jacob Sexton and Logan Howland to the transfer market within the last week.

But Oklahoma has now taken a small step towards rebuilding the room. After his visit to Norman on Sunday, Harris is locked in with the Sooners and will spend his final year of eligibility in the crimson and cream.

“Coach Venables, his energy when I first met him was outstanding,” Harris told OUInsider. “I just loved his energy. He’s just a coach that you want to play for. His energy, it just brings out everything and makes it a match [at Oklahoma]… They said I’m a big piece to the offensive line.”

Harris said the fanbase and the opportunity to develop under Bill Bedenbaugh helped sell him on Oklahoma.

“I would say the fanbase,” he explained. “They love the Sooners. It’s just the atmosphere; it’s a great atmosphere that I definitely want to play in… I feel like Coach Bedenbaugh can do a lot [for me]. He can make me more aggressive on the field, just make me a mean person on the field when I cross the white lines. I feel like me can get me there, and you can look at his resume. That’s another reason why I wanted to come play for him.”

A former four-star prospect and a Little Rock native, Harris signed with the Razorbacks in the 2022 cycle. After tuning up his skills as a reserve for two seasons, he stepped into a starting role as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. Over the last two years, the 6-foot-7, 313-pound tackle has logged 24 starts for Arkansas.

Harris brings one year of eligibility to Norman, and will at minimum serve as competition for Ryan Fodje at right tackle. Given that Fodje also made multiple starts at guard in 2025, it’s also not out of the realm of possibility that Bill Bedenbaugh could slide Fodje back to the interior should Harris turn in a strong fall camp. Harris also has experience at guard, so he could theoretically also compete to fill the void left by graduating RG Febechi Nwaiwu.

