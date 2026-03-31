Oklahoma adds three-star OL Isaac Coughran to its 2027 class

Two Oklahoma visits in the span of three weeks was enough to seal the deal for Isaac Coughran.

The three-star Katy (Texas) IOL picked up his offer from the Sooners on Feb. 17. He took his first trip to campus on March 7, then returned on March 28 for another unofficial visit.

Some three days later, he’s officially on board with Oklahoma as the 20th verbal commit of the program’s top-ranked recruiting class. After informing the OU staff Sunday of his decision, Coughran publicly announced Tuesday that he’s locked in with the Sooners.

OUInsider.com caught up with Coughran in mid-March, shortly after his first time at Oklahoma. He’d already booked his official visit for late May, and he spoke highly of his initial experience in Norman.

“From being able to interact with him in person, I really got to see what he’s like and how I’d like his coaching style,” said Coughran of Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. “He’s a really great guy — very intense, but a really great guy… [Oklahoma] was really good, from what I saw. It was really great to finally meet the coaches face-to-face and see the facilities. The culture is a really great culture.”

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma to wrap things up with Coughran, a converted defensive lineman who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. He’s played both left tackle and right tackle for Katy High School, but projects to the interior at the next level.

Coughran becomes the fifth offensive line commit of the 2027 cycle for Oklahoma, joining tackles Cooper Hackett and Luke Wilson and guards Kaeden Penny and Tyson Ross. The door is open for the Sooners to take a sixth, as OU would love to add four-star Hays (Kan.) center projection Gus Corsair to the class.

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