Sooners shoot lights out, control Auburn from start to finish in 91-79 win

After two losses last week, the Sooners opened up their final four-game stretch in the regular season with a home win over Auburn in a game they controlled from start to finish.

It was raining triples in the first half for Oklahoma, as they used that to propel them to a 51-42 lead at halftime. Nijel Pack was scorching hot in the first half, shooting 4-4 from behind the arc and scoring 12 points in the half. Jadon Jones was also hot off the bench, as he added 9 points on 3-4 shooting from deep.

Mohamed Wague had a first half to remember on the offensive end, as he had 14 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes of play in just the first half. It was an impressive half for the foul-prone center who has struggled to stay on the floor.

The Sooners were a scorching 10-14 (71.4%) from behind the arc in the first half. Auburn was also hot in the first half from deep, as they were 5-11 (45.5%) from behind the arc.

Oklahoma’s hot shooting night continued into the second half, as they used it to keep a comfortable lead throughout the majority of the half. The Tigers went on a 6-0 run with 4:05 left to play to make it a 79-67 game and then later cut the deficit to just 10 points.

The Sooners then went on a run and cruised to a 91-79 win. Their three-point shooting was the story for the night, as they shot 13-19 (68.4%) from behind the arc.

This win moves them to 14-14 on the season and 4-11 in conference play.

Notes

– Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 22 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting from the field and 6-8 shooting from behind the arc. It was his highest scoring outing since January 31.

– Mohamed Wague had a very impressive night, going for 18 points, 9 rebounds, four blocks, and four steals in 25 minutes. He shot 4-7 from the field and 10-12 from the free throw line.

– Xzayvier Brown posted 14 points and four assists on 6-11 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from behind the arc in 33 minutes of action.

– Derrion Reid totaled 16 points and four rebounds on 6-9 shooting from the field and an impressive 2-2 from behind the arc in 32 minutes.

– Tae Davis had a quiet night, posting just 4 points, two assists, two rebounds, and three turnovers in 26 minutes.

– Jadon Jones had a really nice night as he went for 9 points and three rebounds with two steals and a block to go with that. He shot 3-4 from behind the arc and played 24 minutes.

– Dayton Forsythe played 20 minutes and had 7 points on 1-5 shooting from the field. Kirill Elatontsev played just 7 minutes and scored 1 point. Kai Rogers did not play in the first half but registered three minutes in the second half. Kuol Atak did not see any action.

– Auburn was led by Oklahoma native Kevin Overton, who had 26 points on 9-17 shooting from the field and 5-10 from behind the arc, and Keyshawn Hall, who also added 26 points.

– Up next: The Sooners travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday February 28 at 5:00 pm on SEC Network.

