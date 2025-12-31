Oklahoma backup QB Hawkins to transfer, seek starting opportunity

After two years at Oklahoma that featured the highest of highs and lowest of lows, Michael Hawkins is moving on.

The Sooners’ backup quarterback, who has five career starts to his name, is entering the transfer portal. He’ll retain three years of eligibility at his next destination after securing a redshirt in 2025.

Hawkins had played second fiddle to John Mateer in the Oklahoma quarterback room throughout the 2025 campaign. He got the chance to start one game while Mateer was sidelined due to thumb surgery. In that lone start, Hawkins completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, adding 33 yards and another score on the ground. His only other appearance of the season came in garbage time against Temple, in which he completed one of three passes for 5 yards and added six carries for 25 yards.

Despite his minimal impact throughout his last season in Norman, Hawkins will always have a place in OU lore for his performance against Auburn in 2024. As a true freshman, the McKinney (Texas) native found himself cast into the starting lineup by late September due to the ineffectiveness of Jackson Arnold. Hawkins’ first career start came on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the Sooners’ wide receiver corps was thoroughly riddled by injury at the time. Yet, unfazed by the pressure, the young signal-caller helped lead Oklahoma to a resilient 27-21 victory. He raced 48 yards to paydirt for a first-quarter touchdown, then hit JJ Hester for a crucial 60-yard gain in the fourth quarter to spark a comeback. When the final horn sounded, the Sooners had their first conference win as a member of the SEC, and a strong contingent of Oklahoma fans that had made the trip to Auburn chanted Hawkins’ name as he trotted off the field to the locker room.

However, Brent Venables sent Hawkins back to the pine just two games later, as he committed three turnovers on the first three drives in an ugly 35-9 home loss to South Carolina. Arnold re-assumed command of the Oklahoma offense for the remainder of the regular season. But Hawkins did get the chance to start the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy after Arnold elected to transfer. He hit on 28 of 43 pass attempts for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns, notching 61 rushing yards on 17 carries as well.

An Oklahoma legacy prospect (his father, Mike, played cornerback for the Sooners in the early 2000’s), Hawkins was the first offensive commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Oklahoma. He chose his childhood dream school over offers from TCU, Arkansas, Alabama and numerous other programs.

When Ben Arbuckle got to town as Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator last December, it became apparent that Mateer was coming with him. Even so, the Sooners knew they needed quarterback depth, and made it a priority to retain Hawkins in the offseason. That task was rather easily accomplished, as Hawkins had stated several times throughout his freshman season that Oklahoma was where he wanted to be. In the week leading up to his lone start of the 2025 season against Kent State, he echoed that sentiment once again.

“I’ve been very pleased with my decision to stay,” Hawkins told reporters in late September. “I knew I was going to stay. I obviously knew I had to think about who was coming here, but as soon as I saw Coach Arbuckle was coming here and Coach Kuz [John Kuceyeski] and his staff, I liked my decision to stay.”

However, Oklahoma couldn’t keep him away from the portal for a second straight offseason, and the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder is now in search of a new home for 2026 and beyond. His departure will likely prompt the Sooners to look to the transfer portal for additional quarterback depth. Behind Mateer, Oklahoma’s scholarship quarterback group heading into next season consists of Whitt Newbauer, Jett Niu and incoming freshman Bowe Bentley.

Hawkins is expected to garner heavy Power 4 interest in the portal. His younger brother, Oklahoma freshman cornerback Maliek Hawkins, is expected to depart as well, and the brothers will likely transfer to a new program together.

