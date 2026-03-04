Oklahoma rolls past Missouri 80-64 on senior night

After two straight wins last week, the Sooners continued their impressive play and rolled past a red hot Missouri team on Tuesday night.

The Sooners played very well defensively, holding Missouri to just 26 first half points as they led 35-26 at the break. The leading scorer at the end of the half was surprisingly Jadon Jones, who had eight points in the half.

Three point shooting led Oklahoma to its two wins last week, and that continued in this one as the Sooners shot 6-11 (54.5%) from behind the arc in the first half. In comparison, Missouri shot 1-9 (11.1%) from deep in the first half.

Oklahoma continued its impressive play in the second half and quickly jumped out to a 58-38 lead midway through the half. The Sooners extended their lead and led 71-49 with 5:45 left, but a few minutes later Missouri cut it to 73-60. Oklahoma rolled on from there and went on to win 80-64 on senior night.

The hot shooting from behind the arc continued in the second half as Oklahoma went 6-11 (54.5%) from deep in the half and outscored Missouri 45-30 over the final 20 minutes.

This becomes Oklahoma’s fifth win in its last seven games, moving the Sooners to 16-14 on the season and 6-11 in conference play. Oklahoma has quietly been one of the hotter teams in the country over the last few weeks.

Notes

– Jadon Jones led the Sooners in scoring for the first time this season with 13 points and eight rebounds on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from behind the arc. He is a big reason why Oklahoma has performed so well as of late.

– Xzayvier Brown notched 12 points and five assists in 32 minutes on 4-8 shooting from the field. Tae Davis also had 12 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 1-2 shooting from deep in 28 minutes. Derrion Reid also recorded 12 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 2-2 shooting from deep in 27 minutes.

– Nijel Pack had a somewhat quiet night, scoring eight points and five assists on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from deep. He played just 22 minutes due to foul trouble.

– Mohamed Wague notched 11 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes on 4-4 shooting from the field. Kirill Elatontsev added a solid seven points on 2-5 shooting from behind the arc in 13 minutes.

– Dayton Forsythe played 25 minutes and totaled five points on 2-6 shooting from the field.

– The Sooners shot 12-22 (54.5%) from three point range on the night and 28-45 (62.2%) from the field. The hot shooting Oklahoma has shown over the last few games continued.

– Up next Oklahoma will travel to Austin for the regular season finale against Texas as the Sooners look to extend their winning streak to four games. The game will tip at 7:30 pm on SEC Network on Saturday, March 7.

To make a push for the NCAA Tournament it remains unlikely, but Oklahoma would likely need a win in Austin and around three wins next week in Nashville.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!