Oklahoma CB Devon Jordan to enter the portal

The latest portal casualty for the Sooners is cornerback Devon Jordan, as it was reported Wednesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

As a sophomore, Jordan was a contributor for Oklahoma, making several nice plays in what was a crowded cornerback room. The most notable play of his two-year tenure with the Sooners came late in the fourth quarter on the road against Alabama, when he recorded his first career sack on a big third-and-five. That sack was one of two tackles Jordan made in that game.

How about Devon Jordan making a big sack on third and five late in the fourth quarter?



What a time for the #Sooners sophomore CB to grab his first career sack. pic.twitter.com/TC4J8GMr2g — Brody Lusk (@BrodyLusk) November 16, 2025

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native totaled 13 tackles on the season, recording at least one tackle in each of the Sooners’ final seven games. As a true freshman, Jordan appeared in 12 games, primarily on special teams and in a reserve cornerback role. He recorded one tackle against LSU and returned two punts against South Carolina.

Jordan becomes the latest defensive back to enter the portal, joining Marcus Wimberly and Kendel Dolby. He is the second Sooner to enter the portal on Wednesday, joining offensive lineman Luke Baklenko.

Despite losing a contributor, Oklahoma’s cornerback room remains in good shape heading into the 2026 season. True freshman standout Courtland Guillory and sophomore Eli Bowen are both set to return, giving the Sooners two clear starters at the position.

