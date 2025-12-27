Oklahoma freshman safety Marcus Wimberly will transfer

The brief marriage between Marcus Wimberly and Oklahoma is over, as the freshman safety will seek a transfer.

The Bauxite (Ark.) native, who was a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle, didn’t appear in a game this season for Oklahoma. Wimberly underwent surgery for an injured shoulder in June, and was in a sling for several months thereafter.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported late Friday night that Wimberly would enter the portal when it opens in January. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Wimberly will have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. His 2025 campaign will be subject to a medical redshirt.

Wimberly projected as a depth piece for Oklahoma at the safety position in 2026. Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski are the likely starters for the Sooners next fall, with Omarion Robinson and Jaydan Hardy set to contribute in a rotational capacity. True freshmen Markel Ford and Niko Jandreau will also get the chance to earn snaps.

At one time during his recruitment process, Wimberly was committed to Arkansas. With the Razorbacks in rebuild mode and seeking to build around a local nucleus under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, it can well be expected that they’ll circle back around and try to bring Wimberly back home to the Natural State.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!