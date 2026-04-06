Oklahoma hires Clemson GM Lucas McKay as first-ever General Manager

On Monday, Oklahoma announced it has hired Clemson’s Lucas McKay as its general manager.

McKay most recently served as Clemson’s general manager, where he spent 14 seasons under Brad Brownell. During his time with the Tigers, he also held roles as director of recruiting, director of operations, and video coordinator.

When Roger Denny retained Porter Moser, he made it clear the program needed to be better resourced. Hiring a sitting high-major GM in McKay is a major step in that direction.

McKay will serve as Oklahoma’s front office leader, overseeing roster construction, player acquisition, NIL strategy, and retention.

“As this season ended, we took a critical look at how we must equip our men’s basketball program to compete for championships,” Denny said in the press release. “The addition of Lucas McKay as general manager is a direct reflection of that commitment.”

McKay brings a strong track record in roster building. Clemson won 115 games over the last five seasons and made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run in 2024. He was also recognized as one of the top general managers in the country this past year.

“He brings organization and structure to the portal and to recruiting,” Moser said. “Lucas thrives in that realm and will be critical to our success in attracting and retaining quality players.”

McKay will work alongside Trae Young, who was previously named assistant general manager, giving Oklahoma a defined front office structure as it continues to adjust to the NIL and portal era.

“It is with great humility that I accept the responsibility to serve OU Athletics and its men’s basketball program,” McKay said. “We will work tirelessly to help attract and retain top talent and build rosters that represent this program and this state.”

This is a significant step for Oklahoma. The Sooners have been behind in staffing and infrastructure compared to much of the SEC, and this move signals a clear investment in closing that gap.

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