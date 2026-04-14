Oklahoma hosting Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo on visit

Oklahoma is hosting Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo for a visit, sources tell OUInsider.

Mingo arrives in Norman after wrapping up a visit to Baylor, making a quick turnaround to Oklahoma, which is viewed as a positive sign for the Sooners as they look to make a strong impression. The visit began today, and Mingo is considered a top priority target for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

Several programs remain involved in his recruitment, including Baylor, Villanova, Maryland, Oregon, and Providence. At this time, Mingo does not have any additional visits scheduled.

There is also a key connection in play. Oklahoma assistant coach Justin Scott has longstanding ties in the Northeast and has built a strong relationship with Mingo and his family. That relationship is expected to be a factor as Oklahoma continues to push for the Penn State transfer.

The Sooners are recruiting Mingo to step into a starting role in the backcourt alongside Xzayvier Brown. Mingo has three years of eligibility remaining and brings significant upside.

As a freshman at Penn State, Mingo averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 assists, showing flashes of high-level play despite dealing with injuries throughout the season. He is currently ranked as the No. 29 overall transfer and the No. 2 combo guard in the portal, per Rivals.

Mingo notably scored 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from deep, and added 19 points against Maryland on 7-of-12 shooting.

He appeared in 28 games, averaging 32.0 minutes per game, while shooting 47.7% from the field and 24.4% from behind the arc. Oklahoma will look to capitalize on this visit as it works to secure one of its top backcourt targets.

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