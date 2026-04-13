Oklahoma adds Louisville transfer Khani Rooths

On Sunday, Oklahoma picked up its first transfer portal addition in Louisville transfer Khani Rooths.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds as a sophomore for the Cardinals. He played in 31 games, making two starts, and averaged 15.9 minutes per game. The Washington, D.C. native shot 44.9% from the field and 22.4% from behind the arc on 1.9 attempts per game, while shooting 64.9% from the free throw line.

Rooths is an upside swing for the Sooners. It’s easy to see what he possesses. He opened his sophomore season strong, flashing his potential early with a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting against South Carolina State.

He followed that with 16 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting against Jackson State. After that, his minutes fluctuated, and he didn’t score in double figures again until December 13 against Memphis, when he had 10 points and eight rebounds on 2-of-4 shooting from deep.

In ACC play, he had a three-game stretch where he played really well. He posted 12 points and 10 rebounds against SMU on 4-of-5 shooting, followed by 12 points and 12 rebounds against Notre Dame on 5-of-9 shooting, and then added 13 points against Wake Forest on 4-of-10 shooting.

He didn’t reach double figures again until the ACC Tournament, where he scored 11 points in just nine minutes in Louisville’s loss to Miami. Rooths added five points in 11 minutes against USF in the NCAA Tournament.

As a freshman at Louisville, he appeared in all 35 games, averaging 13.4 minutes, 3.3 points, and three rebounds. He had notable performances against SMU with 12 points and seven rebounds, and against Duke with 10 points and six rebounds.

Out of high school, Rooths was a consensus four-star recruit and played two seasons at IMG Academy. He was previously committed to Michigan, which was also involved in his recruitment out of the transfer portal before he ultimately chose Oklahoma.

Rooths is expected to be the starter at the four for Oklahoma in the 2026-27 season. He has a ton of upside, moves extremely well for his size, and has the tools to develop into a really good player. With Rooths at 6-foot-10 and Derrion Reid at 6-foot-8, the Sooners will have a big frontcourt.

He joins Xzayvier Brown, Reid, Dayton Forsythe, Kai Rogers, and Gage Mayfield on the current roster. This is a notable pickup for Oklahoma due to his size and long-term potential. Justin Scott was able to land this one quickly.

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