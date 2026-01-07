Oklahoma lands former four-star linebacker Cole Sullivan from Michigan

Oklahoma has landed a key transfer portal commitment after another heated battle.

Former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan has committed to transferring to the Sooners, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos. Sullivan, a sophomore, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sullivan is the first linebacker commitment in this portal cycle and the third defensive commitment, joining UTSA’s Kenny Ozowalu and Oregon’s Dakoda Fields. The Sooners beat out Michigan and Indiana for Sullivan’s commitment.

The Sooners — among several other power 4 programs — have been heavily invested in Sullivan since he entered the portal last week. Sullivan landed at Michigan as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, primarily playing on special teams as a true freshman.

But Sullivan earned a much bigger role in 2025. He played 331 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and started the final three games of the year. He totaled 44 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks.

Sullivan’s commitment is a huge addition to the Sooners’ linebacker corps. That position is a bit of a question mark heading into 2026 with the departures of Kobie McKinzie and Kendal Daniels, along with the uncertainty of Kip Lewis’ future. With Sullivan’s addition, the Sooners get an experienced linebacker who can immediately play significant snaps.

The portal window closes on Jan. 16.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!