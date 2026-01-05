Oklahoma upgrades wide receiver room with Virginia transfer Trell Harris

Wide receiver was a clear position of need for the Sooners heading into the transfer portal window. On Monday, Oklahoma addressed that need in a significant way, landing Virginia transfer wide receiver Trell Harris after he wrapped up a visit to Norman on Sunday.

With the addition of Harris, Oklahoma adds both playmaking ability and proven production. Harris was one of the more productive Power Four pass catchers available in the portal, finishing the 2025 season with 847 receiving yards and five touchdowns while earning Third Team All-ACC honors.

Harris had two clear breakout performances for the Cavaliers this past season. The first came in Virginia’s win over Stanford on September 20, when he hauled in four receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. That performance set career highs in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

All three of those touchdowns came in the first quarter, with Harris scoring on back-to-back plays from scrimmage on his first two catches. The performance made him just the second ACC player since 2000 to record three receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of a game.

The other standout outing came against Duke on November 15, when Harris totaled 161 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions, further cementing himself as a reliable and explosive option in Virginia’s offense.

Prior to his two seasons in Charlottesville, Harris spent time at Kent State, where he recorded 26 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 season.

Harris will play his final season of college eligibility in Norman in 2026 and projects as a likely starting wide receiver for John Mateer. He joins a receiving room that includes Isaiah Sategna, should he return, along with Javonnie Gibson, Jer’Michael Carter, and others. Oklahoma is still expected to pursue additional proven production at the wide receiver position.

This is a major addition for Ben Arbuckle and the Sooners’ offense. Oklahoma lands one of the better wide receivers available in the portal and takes an important first step in reshaping its wideout room for the 2026 season.

