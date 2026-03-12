Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke 'full steam ahead' on NFL, but still weighing options on return

Owen Heinecke remains adamant about his focus on the NFL Draft. However, when it comes to potentially returning to Oklahoma, there are still options at his disposal.

Heinecke has been in a battle with the NCAA since the end of last season. He was hoping to return for a sixth year of eligibility, but the NCAA is counting his season as a lacrosse player at Ohio State in 2021 — where he played three games — against his eligibility.

He petitioned the NCAA for another year of eligibility, which was denied. He appealed that decision, but that was also denied. Despite the eligibility issues, Heinecke has clearly remained interested in returning to the Sooners if there’s a path forward.

But while he’s continued looking at his options, he’s had no choice but to prepare for the NFL Draft. He participated in both the senior bowl and the NFL Combine last month, and he also went through drills at OU’s Pro Day on Thursday.

“I’ve just been operating with the facts that I have and the fact is my year is not available, so obviously I’m here participating at pro day,” Heinecke said. “So, full steam ahead on the NFL. OU’s done a good job advocating for me, letting me know all my options and kind of letting that ball fall in my court. When anything materializes, you guys will know.”

The NCAA denying Heinecke’s appeal was the latest and biggest set back in Heinecke’s hopes of returning. However, OU general manager Jim Nagy mentioned the Sooners remain committed to helping Heinecke’s return and aren’t “giving up” on the process.

There’s really one path forward for Heinecke. He could obtain another year of eligibility by filing a preliminary injunction on the NCAA, which others players have done in recent years. However, it’s not that simple, as evidenced by the case between Trinidad Chambliss and the NCAA.

The Ole Miss quarterback sued the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility and won in a Mississippi Court. However, the NCAA has filed an appeal on the ruling and is hoping to take the case to the Mississippi Supreme Court. If Heinecke’s case went a similar route, it’s possible the legal process could keep him off the field for the Sooners next season — and cost him a chance at being in the NFL Draft next month.

“The next steps, similar to Trinidad (Chambliss’) case would be to file an injunction,” Heinecke said. “That’s where every case is unique and I’ve got to weigh the pros and the cons and make a decision.

“It’s all up in the air, and the NCAA went back and appealed Trinidad’s case. So there’s a chance that he’s not participating in the draft or in next year’s college football season. I’ve wanted to keep my options open and be as diligent as I can with all the research. But the truth is, I can’t be stuck not playing football next year and it’s a risk that I’m going to have to weigh.”

It’s not an easy situation for Heinecke to navigate.

The linebacker had a breakout season last year for the Sooners, and they would certainly love if he could return next season. However, there’s a high possibility that Heinecke is a day two or day three draft pick after receiving positive grades at the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

While the Sooners have continued to fight on his behalf, Heinecke’s best course of action has been to focus on the draft.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been tough,” Heinecke said. “It’s just how it’s been. Definitely weird at times just dealing with both, but it hasn’t been bad. I’ve been focused on training and, the OU people, Nagy and all the people up there have done a good job of kind of taking a lot of it off my plate, so it’s not in my hands completely. My dad’s been a huge help as well, so it hasn’t been too bad and I’ve been able to focus on the pro day and focus on the combine and focus on the Senior Bowl and it’s been good.”