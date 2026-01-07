Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho to enter the transfer portal

While Oklahoma has made multiple key additions via the transfer portal, there’s always some impact on the other side of things.

The Sooners saw that on Wednesday afternoon. Third-year linebacker Sammy Omosigho is set to enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The junior will have one year of eligiblity remaining.

Omosigho’s entry into the portal comes almost immediately after the Sooners landed former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan. Sullivan, a former four-star prospect, projects to be a major contributor in 2026.

However, Omosigho’s departure makes OU’s linebacker depth even shakier heading into the offseason.

After minimal snaps as a freshman, Omosigho worked into a significant reserve role over the last two seasons. He played 301 snaps in 2024 and appeared in every game, finishing with 39 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Omosigho saw a similar role in 2025, playing primarily behind Kip Lewis. Despite playing four fewer snaps compared to 2025, Omosigho posted a career-best 50 tackles to go with 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks. He also had a key fumble recovery in the win at Tuscaloosa back in November.

With Kobie McKinzie, Kendal Daniels and (likely) Owen Heinecke departing, Omosigho projected to play another key role in 2026. Despite Sullivan’s addition, the linebacker room is an even bigger question mark with Omosigho’s departure. Depending on Lewis’ decision, the Sooners could be in a position to replace all five of their top linebackers from a season ago.

The portal window closes on Jan. 16.

Not a subscriber? Join OUInsider now and get your first week for just $1. No, this deal is NOT too good to be true! Take advantage today and get the market’s best Oklahoma football and recruiting intel!

Click HERE to subscribe today!