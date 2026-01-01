Defensive tackle Markus Strong to transfer after three seasons at OU

On a day filled with transfer portal movement, defensive tackle Markus Strong became the latest Sooner to enter his name, as it was reported Wednesday that he will seek a transfer after three seasons in Norman.

Strong served as Oklahoma’s fifth defensive tackle in the rotation during the 2025 season, seeing limited snaps while playing behind Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams, both of whom have exhausted their eligibility, along with David Stone and Jayden Jackson, who are expected to anchor the interior defensive line in 2026.

In his redshirt sophomore season, Strong totaled eight tackles and one sack, with his most notable moment coming in Oklahoma’s road win over South Carolina, where he forced a safety. His best statistical outing came against Kent State, when he recorded three tackles and his lone sack of the season.

Strong’s on-field opportunities were limited earlier in his career. He appeared in just two games during the 2024 season and one game in 2023. The Raiford, Florida native now looks for a fresh start elsewhere.

Strong becomes the latest in a long list of Sooners to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, joining quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., wide receivers KJ Daniels and Josiah Martin, tight end Carson Kent, offensive linemen Luke Baklenko, Logan Howland, and Jake Taylor, along with defensive backs Gentry Williams, Maliek Hawkins, and Devon Jordan.

