Report Card: Oklahoma rolls past Ole Miss

The Sooners opened conference play with a convincing 86-70 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Oklahoma was able to weather the storm and take care of business.

It was led by Xzayvier Brown, who posted 23 points on an incredibly efficient night despite battling the flu. Kuol Atak also continued to shine off the bench.

Here’s how Brown, Atak, and the rest of the Sooners graded out in the first conference win of the year.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 93 — 23 points, two assists, and one rebound on 8-11 shooting from the field and 4-5 from deep. He’s really looked impressive since getting over the ankle injury. I was curious whether that would carry over into conference play. It did. He also shot the three ball extremely well, something he hadn’t done consistently earlier this season.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 85 — 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 7-11 shooting from the field. Went 0-3 from behind the arc, meaning the Sooners won a conference game comfortably without a made three from Pack. Despite that, he still played well and controlled the game.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 74 — 6 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 2-8 shooting from the field and 1-3 from deep. A little bit of a frustrating game, but not all bad. The shot wasn’t falling and there were a few rough moments, but Oklahoma didn’t need much from him offensively in this one.

Wing: Tae Davis — 90 — 15 points, six assists, and three rebounds on 4-6 shooting from the field and 1-2 from deep. I’ve been critical in the past of him not being an offensive hub, but it’s clear he’s not meant to be the alpha scorer on this team. What he gave Oklahoma today is exactly what they need from him. Very impressed with this performance. This is the version of Davis they need.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 88 — 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks on 3-5 shooting from the field. This was a good Wague game. He stayed on the floor, was dominant on the glass, and finished well. Ole Miss didn’t have a true interior threat to really test him, but still a strong performance.

Starting Five Average Grade: 86.0

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 68 — 3 points, two steals, and two blocks on 1-6 shooting from deep. Not his best night. Played nearly 30 minutes and got beat up a bit defensively. Shot wasn’t falling. Still did some good things, and it’s clear he’ll be a key contributor going forward, but this wasn’t his night.

Wing: Kuol Atak — 85 — 14 points, two steals, and one block on 5-10 shooting from the field and 4-9 from deep. Came in, got a poster dunk, then hit a step-back three. He is a spark plug. Played 22 minutes and delivered. The big thing with Atak is that he’s nowhere near his ceiling, and he looks more comfortable every game. Having this kind of shooting punch off the bench is something Oklahoma hasn’t had in a long time.

Bench Average Grade: 77.0

Overall Grade: 81.5

