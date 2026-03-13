Report Card: Oklahoma grabs huge 83-63 win over Texas A&M

Oklahoma came out and dominated 6-seed Texas A&M, propelled by one of the most impressive halves of the Porter Moser era, as they grabbed an 83-63 win to advance in the SEC Tournament. Nijel Pack got hot early and the Sooners quickly jumped out to a 20-point lead and never looked back, making this their eighth win in the last 10 games and sixth in a row, moving them to 19-14 on the season.

Pack led the way with 20 points, but three other Sooners — Xzayvier Brown, Derrion Reid, and Tae Davis — also scored in double figures. Here’s how each player graded out in the win over the Aggies.

Starting Five

Guard: Xzayvier Brown — 84 — 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and zero turnovers in 31 minutes of play. It was a rough shooting night as he went 6-19 from the field, 2-8 from behind the arc, and 2-2 from the free throw line. Brown shot it really well in the first half and was a big reason why the Sooners had such a large lead. He didn’t shoot it well in the second half but nonetheless still had a solid outing as he didn’t turn it over and played a really nice floor game.

Guard: Nijel Pack — 93 — Team-high 20 points and three assists on 8-14 shooting from the field and 4-10 from behind the arc in 28 minutes before leaving the game with an injury after taking a shot to the head. Pack does not want to be done playing collegiate basketball yet. He is the biggest reason Oklahoma got such an early lead as he was on fire early. This is yet another game where he has just taken over. You win with good guard play in March, and that is what the Sooners have. Pack has been incredible.

Wing: Derrion Reid — 92 — 15 points and 10 rebounds on 6-11 shooting from the field, 0-3 shooting from deep, and 3-3 shooting from the free throw line in 26 minutes. Another really solid outing. This one was a bit quieter but still really good. He missed some good looks from the corner but was a really good garbage man. One of his best rebounding nights as well.

Wing: Tae Davis — 95 — 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 33 minutes. He shot 4-6 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 5-7 from the free throw line. This might have been his best game of the season. Davis was aggressive offensively but also didn’t force anything. He was huge as an extra ball handler and tonight showed his capability to be a point-four. Despite having a rough shooting year, he made a big one in the second half to regain momentum. Really nice outing.

Center: Mohamed Wague — 88 — 7 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks on 2-4 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from the free throw line in 23 minutes. Another game where he stayed out of foul trouble. He had a few mistakes but overall it was a really impressive performance where he made such an impact that doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet. When Wague stays out of foul trouble, this is a different team defensively. He was very active in this one.

Starting Five Average Grade: 90

Bench

Wing: Jadon Jones — 83 — 5 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 21 minutes. He shot 2-5 from the field and 1-3 from behind the arc. Not as impressive as Wednesday night, but Jones continues to make a big impact on the game without it fully showing up in the box score. His energy and defense are very important. He will have his hands full on Friday night with Darius Acuff. Jones may be the X-factor in the next game.

Guard: Dayton Forsythe — 74 — 0 points, two assists, and two rebounds on 0-5 shooting from the field and 0-3 shooting from behind the arc in 20 minutes. A little behind the scenes: Forsythe is still really dealing with an ankle injury that you can tell is affecting him. Two games in two days is a tough ask for him. The shot looks flat and some of that, I’m sure, has to do with the ankle. What was good to see was zero turnovers.

Center: Kirill Elatontsev — 90 — 6 points and six rebounds on 3-4 shooting from the field and 0-1 shooting from deep. He gave Oklahoma a big lift off the bench in the frontcourt. Despite playing just one minute on Wednesday night, he came in and gave 17 great minutes in this one. Elatontsev finished at the rim and was solid defensively.

Bench Average Grade: 79

Overall Grade: 87

Up next: The Sooners advance to the third round of the SEC Tournament to take on 3-seed Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network. A win over the Razorbacks would remove all doubt regarding their NCAA Tournament hopes, as right now they will likely find themselves right on the cut line.

